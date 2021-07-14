Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery

By NICOLE WINFIELD, DOMENICO STINELLIS, GIANFRANCO STARA
dailyjournal.net
 10 days ago

ROME — Pope Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital and returned home to the Vatican on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing surgery to remove half his colon. Francis, 84, gave thanks for the success of the operation and offered prayers for others during a visit en route home to Rome’s Santa Maria Maggiore basilica, the Vatican said. The pope always visits the basilica after returning from a foreign trip to pray before a beloved icon of the Virgin Mary.

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgin Mary
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#The Vatican#Italian#Perugino#Argentine#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
Country
Hungary
Country
Vatican City
Place
Rome, IT
Related
ReligionBirmingham Star

How limiting Latin Mass may become the defining moment for Pope Francis

Pope Francis took sudden steps on July 16, 2021, to curtail the traditional Latin Mass, in an abrupt reversal of his predecessor's policy. To non-Catholics - and many Catholics - the decision may seem on first glance to be a technical, even obscure action not worth very much attention. But...
ReligionNext Avenue

Pope Francis Declares a Day to Celebrate Grandparents

The pope emphasizes a unique faith-sharing role in his message for the first commemoration. What if, for grandparents, the best is yet to come? Youth ministry expert and author Michael Shaughnessy says that can be the case, and it motivates his outreach: encouraging grandparents to take a deliberate role in passing on their faith to younger generations. He thinks Pope Francis might agree, given his reflection about the importance of grandparenting and mentorship ahead of the first World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly July 25.
Worldheraldcourier.com

MATTINGLY: Pope stokes flames of Catholic worship wars

The message to Catholic traditionalists in Southwest England was blunt, yet pointed. Because of the new "Traditionis Custodes" ("Guardians of the Tradition") document from Pope Francis, and the wishes of Bishop Declan Lang of the Diocese of Clifton, the upcoming "Latin Mass at Glastonbury will be the final Latin Mass here."
Religionavemariaradio.net

Asking Pope Francis the Rite Questions

Pope Francis’s motu proprio Traditionis Custodes has been the cause of no small amount of alarm and sorrow in the hearts of many of the faithful. Not only alarm and sorrow but confusion and questions as well. As more than a few bishops have made clear with public statements, thinking and praying over what the Holy Father desires and how practically to bring it about has led to more points of confusion that they will look to the Holy See to clarify. This state is exacerbated by the swiftness—“entering immediately in force”—with which the document’s changes are to be implemented.
ReligionDaily Gate City

Care: an expression of the heart – Pope Francis

Pope Francis on Wednesday sent a message to the rector of the Sacred Heart Catholic University, Franco Anelli, in appreciation for the professional care and concern he received during his recent hospitalization at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital. The Pope’s letter comes a week after returning from a 10-day hospitalization for...
Religionnny360.com

Pope suppressing celebration of Latin Mass

The hopes of many traditional Roman Catholics notwithstanding, Pope Francis, in his recent Apostolic Letter “Traditionis Custodes (Guardians of Tradition),” has made clear his intention to completely suppress the celebration of the Latin Mass. There is nothing unclear or open to interpretation in this document. The pope states categorically that...
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
FIFAdailyjournal.net

Israeli club calls off match with Barcelona over Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — The owner of Israel’s Beitar Jerusalem soccer club said Thursday that he called off a friendly match with international powerhouse Barcelona over its refusal to hold the event in contested Jerusalem. Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war, annexed it in a move not recognized internationally, and...
Worlddailyjournal.net

Police raid Bahrain Victorious team at Tour de France

The Bahrain Victorious team competing at the Tour de France was raided by French police on the eve of Thursday’s stage as part of a doping investigation, according to judicial and police officials. The team confirmed in a statement that riders’ rooms were searched by officers at the hotel it...
Sportsdailyjournal.net

IOC’s Bach brings attention to Hiroshima — some unwanted

TOKYO — Many residents of Hiroshima welcome attention from abroad, which IOC President Thomas Bach will bring when he visits on Friday. The western Japanese city has been in the forefront of the world peace movement and a campaigner for the abolition of nuclear weapons. But Bach will also bring...
Religionalbuquerqueexpress.com

How limiting Latin Mass may become the defining moment for Pope Francis

Pope Francis took sudden steps on July 16, 2021, to curtail the traditional Latin Mass, in an abrupt reversal of his predecessor's policy. To non-Catholics - and many Catholics - the decision may seem on first glance to be a technical, even obscure action not worth very much attention. But...
ReligionPosted by
WSB Radio

Pope Francis arrives at Vatican 10 days after surgery

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital and returned home to the Vatican on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon. Francis sat in the passenger seat of the Ford car, which left Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic around 10:45 a.m. (0845...
ReligionPosted by
Action News Jax

Pope Francis arrives at Vatican 10 days after surgery

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis arrived at the Vatican after he was discharged from a Rome hospital Wednesday, 10 days after intestinal surgery to remove half of his colon. The Ford car carrying Francis stopped briefly at the side entrance to Vatican City. Francis emerged from the passenger seat with the aid of a bodyguard to greet some security guards standing outside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy