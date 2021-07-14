Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol Review

Dreams are strange. Every night when you close your eyes you enter a movie world; one that is unlike anything else. You can be a hero in your adventure, with action and daring. You can find yourself in a strange, surreal horror landscape where nothing makes sense and all you want to do is wake up quickly. These dreams are there to be discussed; with loved ones, friends, therapists… all in order to try and make sense of them. But what about the dreams within us that are there waiting to come out, but never come true? Onirike uses this as its premise, taking us to a place of nightmares and fantasy. Let us dive in with eyes wide open.