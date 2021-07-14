Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol Review

By Paul Renshaw
thexboxhub.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was a much younger man, living in a student house with three other hard-working scholars who never had time for drinking or shenanigans of any sort, the only form of entertainment we had was my Super Nintendo. Many fun times were had playing Mario Kart and the original Mortal Kombat into the wee small hours. However, one of my fondest memories of those times is off playing Zombies Ate My Neighbors, an (at the time) new approach to the top-down shooter genre. Now, as it happens, both this game and its follow-up, Ghoul Patrol, have been re-released for modern consoles. However the usual question remains – is the magic of the early days still there, or should this have stayed in its coffin? It’s time to grab your 3D glasses to find out.

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Ghoul Patrol#Zombies Ate My Neighbors#Xbox One#Super Nintendo#Txh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Wales Interactive’s FMV occult horror Night Book release date confirmed!

We love a good FMV and most of those in the higher echelons of the genre come about via the Wales Interactive team. There’s much anticipation therefore for Night Book – the next FMV to launch onto console, PC and mobile. And now that the release date is confirmed, we know the wait to get involved only needs to be a short one.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Anna’s Quest Review

German publishers Daedalic Entertainment are still carrying the torch for point-and-click-style graphic adventures. As someone who queued up for LucasArts releases in the ‘90s, it puts a warm feeling in my belly. From their defining series Deponia to this year’s The Dark Eye double-bill – Chains of Satinav and Memoria – they know what they are doing. These are beautiful, imaginative worlds laced with humour, and at every step there are outlandish but logical puzzles to complete.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Battle it out with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl this Fall

Are you a massive Nickelodeon fan? Can you think of nothing better than battling it out with your best mates? Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be for you, and it’ll be coming to Xbox, PlayStation and Switch this Fall. Whilst a full release date is still up in the air, at...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Continue the fight as Blaster Master Zero 2 hits Xbox

It was only a few short weeks ago that us Xbox gamers had the chance to teach the mutant scum a lesson in Blaster Master Zero. Now though another adventure awaits in Blaster Master Zero 2. An Xbox Series X|S Optimised title that is also playable on Xbox One, Blaster...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Characters and game details revealed for My Singing Monsters Playground

There are many out there who have been hotly anticipating the upcoming release of My Singing Monsters Playground on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch in November but today it’s time for the development team at Big Blue Bubble to build the hype, detailing not just additional game mechanics, but also the characters which will be involved.
thexboxhub.com

Beasts of Maravilla Island

Sometimes the most simple of things can be the best. At others, that simplicity can be the ultimate downfall. Unfortunately with Beasts of Maravilla Island, the utter simplicity that is in place works against it, leaving a shallow gaming experience that is hard to recommend. Beasts of Maravilla Island sees...
Video GamesIGN

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Wiki Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is the first chronological game in the Legend of Zelda timeline, released in 2011 on the Nintendo Wii, and 2021 for the Nintendo Switch. As the first of many in a timeline of heroes, Link's unassuming life on an island in the clouds called Skyloft is thrown into chaos when his friend Zelda falls to dangerous the lands below. It is then that he meets the intelligent humanoid spirit named Fi, created by the Goddess alongside a mysterious sword. Together, they'll journey to the lands below to vanquish the dormant evil and rescue Zelda.
Video GamesCollider

'Guilty Gear: Strive': The Fighting Franchise Characters We Most Want to See in the DLC

Goldlewis Dickinson was just revealed as the first new character coming to Guilty Gear: Strive, and boy does he have an imposing presence. Still, when you think of characters who embody the rock 'n’ roll spirit of Guilty Gear, a U.S. government official wearing cowboy chaps and horseshoes probably doesn’t spring to mind. But since Strive is poised to become the most popular and successful entry in the series by a wide margin, let’s introduce new and returning fans alike to more of the classic characters in the franchise who deserve the spotlight in DLC.
Moviesthexboxhub.com

Onirike Review

Dreams are strange. Every night when you close your eyes you enter a movie world; one that is unlike anything else. You can be a hero in your adventure, with action and daring. You can find yourself in a strange, surreal horror landscape where nothing makes sense and all you want to do is wake up quickly. These dreams are there to be discussed; with loved ones, friends, therapists… all in order to try and make sense of them. But what about the dreams within us that are there waiting to come out, but never come true? Onirike uses this as its premise, taking us to a place of nightmares and fantasy. Let us dive in with eyes wide open.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Canceled mid-2000s Zelda project starring Sheik found in Nintendo Gigaleak

Last year, we learned of a very interesting, canceled Legend of Zelda project from Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios. Intended as an action/RPG game that would star Sheik, the game’s story would have focused on the “bad ending” of Ocarina of Time, exploring the journey of the last Sheikah while Dark Gerudo were “giving their 100-year birth” to Ganon.
Video Gameschristcenteredgamer.com

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi (PS4)

Thank you Koei Tecmo for sending us this game to review!. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi is the fifteenth installment in this series and it’s the second one I’ve played. You can read my review of Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence here. Like its predecessors, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi is a simulation/turn based strategy game. Along with historical drama, there are various clans with different resolves and ambitions. These differences often cause conflict and wars to break out. The AI can handle battles automatically, but ones that are close or not in your favor are best handled manually.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

The best Xbox soundtracks

Music is one of the secret ingredients of great game design. It often goes unnoticed by a lot of players, and it's an aspect of gaming that doesn't get the love it deserves, so let's change that. In this article, we'll run through what we consider to be some of the best examples of gaming music from across the entire Xbox catalogue, all the way from 2001 to today, and try to break down why some of the best soundtracks work as well as they do.
FIFAthumbsticks.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush review

An injection of mayhem makes Mario Golf: Super Rush the best Nintendo golfing game in more than a generation. It’s not unusual for sports sims – however realistic they purport to be – to speed up the action in the name of fun. EA’s FIFA series is a good example. For the most part, it plays a solid game of football, but if real-life players moved around at the same speed as their digital doppelgängers, it would make “the beautiful game” a genuinely balletic affair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy