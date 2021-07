Apple’s first magnetic battery pack for the iPhone, the so-called external MagSafe battery, has been on sale this week – online and in brick-and-mortar stores. The specifications of the hardware intended for the iPhone 12, 12 mini as well as 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max were initially kept secret by Apple, so it is now interesting to learn more about the technical details. The power supply specialist Charger Lab from China has therefore now subjected Apple’s MagSafe battery pack to a teardown. Right from the start it becomes clear that this hardware cannot be repaired.