Views: Good Earthkeeping -- The Squeak in the Hall

Virginia State

Good Earthkeeping -- The Squeak in the Hall

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe walked in from our errands and started up the stairs to our apartment. "Squeak." I looked at Stephen. "Think we have a cricket? He shrugged. "Could that maybe be a bird?" We looked at each other and shook our heads. "These bundles are heavy," Stephen said, "let's get on upstairs." We did and didn't think much more about it. Several days went by, and the squeaks or chirps, depending on how you interpreted the sound, continued.

Views: Gilberto Rides Again, Chapter 9

Gilberto made his way down Washington Street in Boston, past hash houses and bars. The meeting place Smith had chosen was different from any he'd set up in the past. The sushi restaurant was on the Corner near Harrison Avenue. As he went in, he saw tables were pressed together, noisy students cheered the Red Sox on the large-screen TV.

