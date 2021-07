PHOENIX — Drivers will face closures on Interstate 10 in the East Valley and on Loop 101 in northeast Phoenix this weekend. Westbound I-10 will be closed between the Loop 202 Santan and South Mountain freeways in the Chandler and the U.S. 60 interchange in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for asphalt removal as part of the new I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.