Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, MD

Baltimore Police Officer Charged With Murder After Stepson Found Dead Inside His Pasadena Area Home

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2Q1V_0awQXcIo00

Homicide detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department have charged a Baltimore City Police officer with two counts of murder in connection with the death of his 15 year stepson.

Court records say Eric Glenn Banks Jr., 34, has been charged with first degree murder and second degree murder after his stepson, Dasan Jones was found dead inside their family home near Pasadena on July 6, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICBQ3_0awQXcIo00

Police found the body of 15-year old Dasan James Edward Jones, who was affectionately called "DJ" by close friends and family, at his residence on the 1400 block of Stoney Point in Rivera Beach, just outside of Pasadena. Officers immediately began rendering aid until relieved by fire department personnel, but were unsuccessful.

Officials say Dasan's stepfather, Baltimore City Police Officer Eric Glenn Banks, Jr., was present at the scene, became combative and tried to disarm one of the responding officers. That officer requested assistance, several additional officers responded and were able to help take Banks into custody safely. During his altercation with police Eric Banks stated, “My life is over” and “choke me choke me."
Anne Arundel County Homicide and Evidence Collection Unit personnel arrived on scene. Several search warrants were executed as multiple items of evidence were collected. Apparent bloody clothing was located which had been concealed in a dresser drawer.

Police had previously charged Banks seperately for his actions toward a responding officer after his stepson was found, charging him with First and Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Disarm a Law Officer, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Fail to Obey a Lawful order.
On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Dasan Jones cause of death as asphyxiation with the manner being homicide.

Banks remains held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center on a no bond status.

Baltimore City Police issued the following statement from Commissioner Michael S. Harrison:

“The alleged actions of Officer Banks are not only deplorable, but shocking to the conscience. This is a classic example of why I have advocated for the autonomy and authority to terminate officers when they are facing heinous criminal allegations. Our department will continue to work closely with the Anne Arundel County Police Department during this ongoing investigation.”

Comments / 8

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Pasadena, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Baltimore Police#Stepson#Pasadena Area Home#Evidence Collection Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Investigation Into Annapolis Shots Fired, Destruction of Property Incident Yields Multiple Arrests

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has made multiple arrests following an investigation into a recent shots fired incident in Annapolis. On July 25, 2021, at approximately 6:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Bellerive Road in for a destruction to auto report. Officers met with the victim who reported two bullet holes in the rear of her Toyota SUV. Upon further investigation, officers located several shell casings and a second vehicle with the rear window shot twice.
Brooklyn Park, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Bail Denied For Severn Man Accused of Crashing Into Brooklyn Park Home, Killing One Person

Bail has been denied for the man accused of driving his vehicle into a family home in Brooklyn Park, and subsequently killing one person. Christopher Davis, 49, of Deerfield Way in Severn, appeared before Annapolis District Court Judge Megan Johnson on charges related to the impaired driving crash that killed 68 year old Gerald Patrick Keogh, Jr. Her honor ordered Davis to remain held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bail.
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Police: Two Suspects Charged for December 2020 Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Bethesda

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged Khalil Powers Zalmai (left picture), age 19, of the 6600 block of River Road in Bethesda with home invasion and armed robbery-related offenses for the December 11, 2020, armed home invasion robbery that occurred in Bethesda. Jaylen Gary Hunter (right picture) age 20, of the 13600 block of Colgate Way in Silver Spring, was previously charged and arrested for crimes related to this armed home invasion robbery. Investigators continue to work to identify two additional suspects in this crime.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Officers Locate Gun Inside Vehicle During Brooklyn Park Traffic Stop; 23 Year Old Man From Glen Burnie Arrested

A patrol officer pulled over a vehicle in Brooklyn Park and arrested the driver who was reportedly found in possession of a gun. On July 24, 2021, at approximately 6:45 p.m. the officer conducted a traffic stop on a white 2005 Acura in the area of Ritchie Highway at I-695. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a Palmetto State Armory PX9 AR pistol in a backpack on the front passenger seat. Also inside of the bag was a magazine loaded with five 9mm rounds of ammunition.
Odenton, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Odenton 7-Eleven Employee Accused of Assaulting, Attempting to Stab a Customer

The employee of a 7-Eleven Store in Odenton was arrested after being accused of assaulting and attempting to stab a customer. On July 20, 2021 at approximately 12:07 a.m., officers responded for an assault at the 7-Eleven located in the 1300 block of Odenton Road for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, a customer stated that during a dispute with an employee, the employee physically grabbed him and pushed him out of the store. The employee then allegedly produced a knife from his pocket and attempted to stab the customer. There were no injuries.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Elderly Woman, Grandchildren Robbed at Gunpoint During Home Invasion in Southern Anne Arundel County

An elderly woman and her grandchildren were robbed at gunpoint during a home invasion in Southern Anne Arundel County. On July 28, 2021 at approximately 12:00 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Sansbury road in Friendship in reference to three suspects entering a residence and robbing the occupants at gunpoint. Two suspects entered through a bedroom window, assaulted a juvenile victim, punching the juvenile in the face and placing the juvenile in a headlock. The suspects removed cash, a laptop computer and a gaming console from the bedroom.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Man Arrested in Glen Burnie, Charged With Handgun Violation

A Baltimore County man was arrested in Glen Burnie and charged with a handgun violation, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. On July 19, 2021 at approximately 10:04 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a white Audi A4 at Green Branch Lane and Winding Wood Road in Glen Burnie. The officer observed suspected CDS in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm G2c Taurus handgun with 20 rounds in an extended magazine on the front passenger seat.
Harwood, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Jogger Struck By Vehicle in Harwood, Driver Arrested

Anne Arundel County Police charged a woman with assault after a man claims she struck him with her vehicle while he jogged along Hardesty Road in Harwood. On July 14, 2021 at approximately 8:50 a.m., an adult male victim reported he was jogging on Hardesty Road when he was struck by a black Ford Mustang, causing injury to his hand. The victim believes he was intentionally struck and has had prior interactions with the adult female driver.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Glen Burnie Man Allegedly Kicked, Spat On and Headbutted Officers During DUI Arrest

A man from Glen Burnie is being accused of kicking, headbutting and spitting on police officers who were attempting to arrest him for driving under the influence. On July 25, 2021 at approximately 1:00 a.m., a patrol officer observed a vehicle traveling north on Ritchie Highway jump the median in the area of 2nd Avenue and come to rest in the southbound lanes. The officer approached the driver and found him to be uncooperative and displaying signs of extreme impairment.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

(LAUREL, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Prince George’s County. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on July 23, 2021, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to Baltimore Avenue (U.S. Route 1) at Mulberry Street in Laurel, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a man wearing all dark clothing was walking on the double yellow line of Baltimore Avenue with his back toward oncoming traffic when he was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta.

Comments / 8

Community Policy