Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 06:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN FAYETTE COUNTY At 622 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Maynard, or 8 miles northeast of Oelwein, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Fayette around 635 AM CDT. Arlington around 650 AM CDT. Elgin around 725 AM CDT. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.