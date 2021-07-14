11 Burning Questions for ‘Loki’ Season 2
Spoilers for the Loki Season 1 finale past this point! You have been warned!. The first season finale of Loki on Disney+ (and yep, there will officially be a Loki Season 2) ended on several massive cliffhangers that will assuredly be making fans scream louder than Thor on a drunken bender begging for “another.” And though it did address some of the burning questions we had heading into the finale, there’s still a lot we need to know going into Season 2.decider.com
Comments / 0