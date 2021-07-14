11 Burning Questions for ‘Loki’ Season 2

Loki fans were nothing short of distraught at the end of Season 1. But, unlike some other MCU fans, they would be getting another collection of episodes with Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god. For the people who loved Wanda’s growth in WandaVision and those wondering what’s next for Anthony Mackie after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the answers are a bit murkier. Yes, Captain America 4 has been announced with no release date and Scarlet Witch is slated to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, that’s a whole year for fans of Elizabeth Olsen’s character and who knows how long for Cap fans. When it comes to the MCU television shows so far, there’s one big reason why Loki will get to run across the timelines of the multiverse while Scarlet Witch and Sam Wilson sit on the sidelines. Simply put, those stories reached their conclusions for now.