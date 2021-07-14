Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Bank of America’s 2Q profit jumps, helped by fewer bad loans

By KEN SWEET
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HO7E1_0awQWl8i00
FILE - This Nov. 23, 2015, file photo, shows a branch office of Bank of America, in New York. Bank of America says its second-quarter net income more than doubled to $9.22 billion from $3.53 billion a year ago. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said Wednesday, July 14, 2021, that it had earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter ended June 30, up from 37 cents in the year-ago quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America’s second quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, as the consumer banking giant was able to move more loans onto the “good” side of its balance sheet as the pandemic wanes.

BofA is the latest of the big Wall Street banks to report stronger profits this quarter, largely due to the improving economy and fewer borrowers being delinquent on their loans. But like other banks, BofA saw a decline in interest income and revenues from a year earlier because of lower interest rates.

The Charlotte-based bank said it earned $9.22 billion in the last three months, or $1.03 per share. That is up from a profit of $3.53 billion, or 37 cents per share, from the same period a year earlier. The results were better than the 77-cent-per-share profit that analysts had forecasted, according to FactSet.

Bank of America’s profits were boosted by two one-time items. The bank was able to release $1.6 billion from its loan-loss reserves that it had set aside during the pandemic to guard against defaults, and also recorded a $2 billion one-time credit related to certain taxable assets in the U.K.

While Bank of America’s profits rose from a year earlier, revenues did not. Interest income fell in the quarter to $10.23 billion from $10.85 billion a year earlier, due to lower interest rates. Bank of America’s balance sheet is more heavily weighted toward securities with short-term durations, which means the bank’s interest income can fluctuate more when interest rates change compared to other banks.

The bank also saw a decline in revenues from trading, similar to what happened at JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. The second quarter of 2020 was a highly volatile one as traders navigated the impact of the pandemic, which gave Wall Street traders ample opportunities to find investments to profit from in the volatility. Now that things have cooled down, those profits have declined.

The bank’s global markets division, which contains its trading desks, reported a profit of $908 million in the quarter. That’s down from $1.9 billion a year earlier.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

520K+
Followers
291K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Banking#Bank Of America#Ap#Bofa#Factset#Jpmorgan Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

Banking profits jump as government actions minimise losses

Stocks are treading water today, as fears around monetary tightening grow thanks to an overnight rate decision from the RBA. Meanwhile, banking stocks in Europe are gaining ground as government measures help minimise losses. Nasdaq lags as hawkish RBA highlight fears of monetary tightening. Raft of financial earnings in Europe...
MarketsMetro International

Singapore banks report strong profit growth, loan losses decline

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore lenders Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, driven by recovery in their core markets and lower provisions for loan losses. Prospects in Singapore’s banking sector have improved as a rebounding economy has boosted demand for mortgages and loans, while...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bradesco profit jumps despite hit in insurance

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second-biggest lender, Banco Bradesco SA, on Tuesday reported a 63.2% rise in its second-quarter profit on lower loan-loss provisions, despite a hit in its insurance unit by the pandemic. Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 6.319 billion reais ($1.22...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Bank of America's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) saw some unusual options activity on Monday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $38.2. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Itau Q2 profit jumps on lower provisions

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Monday reported a second-quarter profit 55.6% higher than a year earlier, helped by a sharp drop in provisions for pandemic-related bad loans amid a gradual economic recovery. Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in...
Financial Reports94.3 Jack FM

UK’s Domino’s expands share buyback as profit jumps

(Reuters) – Domino’s Pizza Group on Tuesday expanded its share buyback programme and said business in the second half of the year had started well, as orders were boosted by England’s football team reaching the final of the Euro tournament. The UK franchise of U.S.-based Domino’s Pizza Inc reported a...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Goldman Sachs Joins Wall Street Rivals in Boosting Junior Banker Salaries

First-year analysts, the most junior of investment bankers who are typically recent college graduates, will be paid a $110,000 annual base salary, up from $85,000, according to a person with knowledge of the changes. The person added that second-year analysts will earn $125,000, up from $95,000, and first-year associates will...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Goldman Sachs to raise pay for junior investment bankers - Business Insider

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) is raising salaries for its junior employees in the investment bank division, Business Insider reported on Sunday. The bank's second-year analysts will now make $125,000 in base compensation, while first-year associates will earn $150,000, Business Insider reported, citing two people familiar with the situation.
Financial ReportsNBC Chicago

BNP Paribas Reports a 26% Jump in Net Profit as Retail Banking Rebounds

LONDON — BNP Paribas reported Friday a 26% annual jump in net profit for the second quarter of this year, beating market expectations. The French bank said that net income reached 2.9 billion euros ($3.44 billion) over the three-month period ending June. In comparison, analysts had pointed to a 2.24 billion euro net income, according to Refinitiv.
Financial ReportsArkansas Online

USA Truck profits break record in 2Q

USA Truck Inc. on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4.2 million, after reporting a loss of $900,000 in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Van Buren-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 50 cents per share.
Financial ReportsLynchburg News and Advance

Merger boosts Altavista-based First National Bank's 2Q profit

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation, the Altavista-based parent company of First National Bank, on Tuesday reported a higher second-quarter profit. Net income was $1.056 million, or 49 cents per share, up 58 percent from $667,000, or 43 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2020. Todd Hall, president and CEO of...
Financial Reportsbusinessjournaldaily.com

Cortland Bank 2Q Income Rises to $2M

CORTLAND, Ohio – Cortland Bancorp reports net income for the second quarter rose 3% year-over-year to $2 million, or 48 cents per share. Income did drop, however, from the first quarter, when the parent of Cortland Bank reported $2.8 million in net income. “The bank’s participation in the first and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy