Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Multi-state cannabis firm TerrAscend targeting another acquisition, more growth in Maryland

By Morgan Eichensehr
Posted by 
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TerrAscend Corp. is looking to expand its growing and processing operations, make significant hires and potentially acquire another local business.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#Cannabis#Terrascend Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Maryland Statebevnewsonline.com

Maryland Investment Firm Takes Stake in Pepin Distributing

Redwood Capital Investment, the private equity unit of Baltimore billionaire Jim Davis, cofounder of Allegis Group, the largest staffing firm in the U.S., is taking a stake in Pepin Distributing, the Anheuser-Busch distributor in Tampa for five decades. Terms weren’t discloed. Is it a sale? CEO Tom Pepin, whose father...
Largo, FLPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Goedeker's discloses name of new acquisition target

Goedeker’s, which sells appliances and furniture online and from its local showroom, has identified its new acquisition target. The company, which publicly trades as 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED), said Monday it has inked an asset purchase agreement with Largo, Florida-based luxury appliance retailer Appliance Gallery. Goedeker’s initially announced the deal July 7 without disclosing the name of the company. Goedeker’s CEO Doug Moore said the retailer will pay for Appliance Gallery with cash from its operating cash flow. A purchase price was not disclosed.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Pot Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Aurora Cannabis

Marijuana sales are still booming, making the sector attractive for investors this year. Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis are still struggling to be profitable. The global pandemic that affected almost every economic sector has been somewhat advantageous for the marijuana industry, as lockdowns boosted cannabis sales in many locations. That said, sales growth numbers have been better in the U.S. than in Canada, as some Canadian provinces are still challenged with regulatory hurdles that restrict the number of legal stores (though more are slated to open this year).
Food & DrinksBevNET.com

Cannabis Beverage Maker Keef Brands Breaks New Ground With THCv, CBG And CBN

An expansion of Keef Brands’ low-calorie and low-sugar Life H2O beverage line, the three newly released drinks highlight lesser known yet promising compounds found in the cannabis plant: THCv (studies have shown this cannabinoid to produce energizing effects, as well as the potential for suppressing one’s appetite); CBG (non-psychoactive with reported antibacterial, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory qualities); and CBN (reportedly can be used as a sleep aid).
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Sativa Wellness Group Announces a Strong Position and Clear Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce its new business strategy following a strong start to the year. Highlights for first half of 2021. Change in leadership with the founder returning as Chair and...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Study: Maryland Is The 15th Worst State For Starting A Business

Maryland is one of the wealthiest and most educated states in the nation, but it is one of the worst states for starting a business, according to a recent study. The WalletHub study was published on Tuesday. It said that Maryland ranked 35 out of 50 among the best states for starting a business. Texas was ranked […] The post Study: Maryland Is The 15th Worst State For Starting A Business appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
RetailBusiness Insider

Sundial Growers Completes the Acquisition of Spiritleaf Retail Cannabis Network

With the addition of the country's largest single brand network with 100-plus retail locations. CALGARY, AB, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously disclosed arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby Sundial has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CSE: ISH) (OTCQB: INSHF) ("Inner Spirit") ("Inner Spirit Shares") for consideration per Inner Spirit Share consisting of (i) $0.30 in cash and (ii) 0.0835 of a common share of Sundial.
Sarasota County, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

$30M roofing firm expands into new region with acquisition

FORT MYERS — CFS Roofing Services has expanded into the Sarasota-Manatee region by acquiring Shewski Roofing. Dave and Linda Shewski, who founded Sarasota-based Shewski roofing 37 years ago, retired earlier in July after selling their office location along with its assets to CFS Roofing Services, according to a statement. The purchase included the real estate, a half-acre with warehouse and office space, along with equipment and materials. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Marijuana Stocks to Own Ahead of U.S. Federal Legalization

Marijuana stocks have been trading higher recently, after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed draft legislation to legalize cannabis at the federal level. Schumer feels that by next year, the country will have made meaningful progress in decriminalizing the substance. As a result, U.S. pot stocks could be looking at a big breakthrough in 2022. Hence, it would be prudent for investors to scoop up the most promising marijuana stocks before they take off.
Economympamag.com

CEO aiming for smaller firms with multi-stakeholder platform

IndiSoft’s RxOffice multi-stakeholder platform will help small to medium-size firms test loans in a cost-effective way while helping mortgage bankers maintain state requirements on compliance, company CEO Hans Rusli (pictured) has said. Speaking to MPA, Rusli explained the advantages of his company’s software over more expensive alternatives, and why Oklahoma-based...

Comments / 0

Community Policy