Multi-state cannabis firm TerrAscend targeting another acquisition, more growth in Maryland

Goedeker’s, which sells appliances and furniture online and from its local showroom, has identified its new acquisition target. The company, which publicly trades as 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED), said Monday it has inked an asset purchase agreement with Largo, Florida-based luxury appliance retailer Appliance Gallery. Goedeker’s initially announced the deal July 7 without disclosing the name of the company. Goedeker’s CEO Doug Moore said the retailer will pay for Appliance Gallery with cash from its operating cash flow. A purchase price was not disclosed.
