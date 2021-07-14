Multi-state cannabis firm TerrAscend targeting another acquisition, more growth in Maryland

Marijuana sales are still booming, making the sector attractive for investors this year. Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis are still struggling to be profitable. The global pandemic that affected almost every economic sector has been somewhat advantageous for the marijuana industry, as lockdowns boosted cannabis sales in many locations. That said, sales growth numbers have been better in the U.S. than in Canada, as some Canadian provinces are still challenged with regulatory hurdles that restrict the number of legal stores (though more are slated to open this year).