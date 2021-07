The first Saints training camp practice is just 12 days away, as the first glimpse of the team comes on July 29 during a non-padded session. Seven open practices are available for fans to attend this season, and are sure to be packed out events. There's a lot of items on the calendar before we get to Week 1 of the season, but the reality is that camp will take center stage in a very short timeframe. Here's some of the best individual battles we're looking forward to.