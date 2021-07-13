Bothwell Regional Health Center Limits Visitor Entry Points To Hospital

Discussions at the July 15 meeting of the Joint Subcommittee to Study Mental Health Services in the Commonwealth in the 21st Century took on fresh urgency as a result of the temporary closure of five state hospitals to new admissions, which was announced by Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner Alison Land on July 9. The Joint Subcommittee advanced a package of potential funding solutions for further discussion at the upcoming special session in the hope that some of the federal relief funding coming to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) may be able to ameliorate the census pressures at the state hospitals while work continues to build out a comprehensive, community-based system of crisis services.