Health Services

Bothwell Regional Health Center Limits Visitor Entry Points To Hospital

By Townsquare Sedalia
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 11 days ago
Effective July 12, 2021, visitor access to Bothwell hospital is limited to only the front entrance and the Emergency Department. All visitors through the front entrance need to check in with Security, which is monitoring each entrance for proper mask-wearing and numbers of visitors per patient. The southwest doors are locked and available for exit only. Bothwell is limiting entry points into the hospital due to the number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 to further protect all patients and employees.

KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Health Center#Visiting Hours#Covid 19#Bothwell Hospital#The Emergency Department#Security#Labor And Delivery
