Greene County, IA

Down 7-0, Rams win 13-12 on Senior Night

By Doug Rieder
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 10 days ago

Greene County hosted Atlantic in non-conference high school baseball on Tuesday night at Allensworth Field in Jefferson with the Rams winning 13-12. The Trojans led 7-0 before the Rams even batted in the first inning. After getting out of that hole and tying the game 8-8 after five innings, Greene County fell behind again, this time at 12-8 in the sixth. Coach Matt Paulsen’s team had one more comeback left, scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth to lead 13-12. Joe Carey set the Trojans down in order in the seventh and the Rams won for the seventh time in their last nine games, while Atlantic lost for just the third time in their last eight. The game was the regular season finale for both squads. Greene County takes a 9-14 mark into a Friday night Substate 8 contest with top seed Gilbert at Gilbert and Atlantic fell to 12-14 and will open the postseason at Winterset on Friday.

