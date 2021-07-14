Littler Leads AC/GC to Historic Win

The AC/GC baseball team earned another game by taking down WCAC foe Woodward-Granger Tuesday. After splitting the season series, both teams had their aces on the mound to try and extend their season. It was AC/GC who struck first blood by scoring two runs in the fourth, then doubled their lead in the fifth to 4-0. They would go on to add one more run, which is much more than they needed. Brock Littler pitched all seven innings only giving up one hit and zero runs en route to a 5-0 complete game shutout victory to advance the Chargers to the district championship Saturday evening.