China’s military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters threatening one of its most heavily populated provinces, as the death toll in widespread flooding rose to at least 25.The dam operation, in the city of Luoyang, was carried out just as the heaviest rain in a millennium overwhelmed Henan’s provincial capital, Zhengzhou, trapping residents in the underground system and stranding them at schools, apartments and offices.Another seven people were reported missing, officials said.A video showed underground passengers standing in chest-high muddy brown water as torrents raged in the tunnel outside.Rain turned streets into rapidly flowing rivers, washed away cars...