Bank of America's 2Q profit jumps, helped by fewer bad loans

By KEN SWEET
seattlepi.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America’s second quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, as the consumer banking giant was able to move more loans onto the “good” side of its balance sheet as the pandemic wanes. BofA is the latest of the big Wall Street banks...

StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Settling Crypto ETPs In Europe: Coindesk

According to Coindesk, Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (NYSE:GS) brokerage division is settling cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) for its European hedge fund clients. The bank is currently offering the service to a limited number of clients and aims to roll them out to a broader customer base soon. In March, the...
Financial ReportsLynchburg News and Advance

Bank of the James reports strong 2Q profit

The Lynchburg-based parent company of Bank of the James on Friday reported a second-quarter profit that more than doubled year over year. Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) reported quarterly net income of $2.01 million, or 42 cents per share, up 145% from $821,000, or 17 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.
BusinessAmerican Banker

JPMorgan to double advisors as Wall Street vies for wealthy

JPMorgan Chase is planning to more than double the advisors in its traditional broker business as the Wall Street giant plots an expansion in wealth management amid intensifying competition for rich clients. The bank aims to hire more than 500 advisors in coming years, bringing its total in the unit...
BusinessInvestmentNews

JPMorgan to double advisers in broker unit

The bank is planning to hire more than 500 advisers in its traditional brokerage business in coming years, bringing the total in that unit to 1,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is planning to more than double the advisers in its traditional broker business as the Wall Street giant plots an expansion in wealth management amid intensifying competition for rich clients.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lowered to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.83.
StocksForbes

Why Bank Of America Is A Top 25 Dividend Giant

Bank of America has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a staggering $32.99B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.18% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Bank of America Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Real EstateCommercial Observer

Citi, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Lend $468M for Self-Storage Portfolio

A joint venture between Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, Centerbridge Partners and self-storage real estate firm Merit Hill Capital has secured $468 million in first-mortgage debt from a trio of bank lenders to acquire a portfolio of 57 self-storage facilities, according to analysis from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA). Citi,...
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

Bank of America Refinances Chicago’s Presidents Plaza With $148M Loan

Angelo Gordon and Glenstar Properties have landed a $147.5 million refinance for Presidents Plaza, a trophy suburban office complex near Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Bank of America provided the balance sheet debt in a transaction arranged by Jordan Roeschlaub and Dustin Stolly, vice chairmen and co-heads of Newmark’s New York...
Marketsinvesting.com

HDFC Bank is Falling Because of An Increase in Bad Loans

Investing.com -- HDFC Bank Ltd (NS: HDBK ) reported its numbers for Q1 FY22 on Saturday. Its standalone profit grew 16.1% to Rs 7,729.60 crore compared to Rs 6,658,60 crore in Q1 FY21. The stock has fallen 2.8% to Rs 1,479.65 as of this report. However, the company’s gross non-performing...
Financial ReportsHartford Business

People’s United’s 2Q profits rebound

Bridgeport-based People’s United Financial, the parent company of People’s United Bank, saw its earnings nearly double in the second quarter as the banking industry shakes off the aftershocks of a pandemic-stricken 2020. Between the start of April and the end of June, the company reported net income of $170.8 million,...
Financial ReportsWOWK

With taxpayers’ help, Delta posts $652 million profit in 2Q

Delta Air Lines reported its first quarterly profit since the pandemic devastated the airline industry more than a year ago, as hordes of vacation travelers and money from U.S. taxpayers offset weak corporate and international travel. Delta said Wednesday that it earned $652 million in the second quarter. However, Delta’s...
New York City, NYrebusinessonline.com

Bank of America Provides $100M Loan for Refinancing of 80 Pine Street in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Bank of America has provided a $100 million loan for the refinancing of 80 Pine Street, a 1.2 million-square-foot office tower that occupies a full city block between Pearl and Water streets in Lower Manhattan. The borrower, The Rudin Family, originally constructed the 38-story building in 1960. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund additional phases of a renovation program that began last year. Rudin has modernized the lobby and entrances and will now construct an indoor and outdoor amenity center on the 22nd and 23rd floors. Fogarty Finger Architects is leading the redesign of the building.
Business104.1 WIKY

China’s bank regulator warns of rising bad loans due to uneven recovery

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese banks are facing the threat of rising bad loans in the future as the current economic recovery is unbalanced and lacks a solid foundation, the country’s top banking and insurance watchdog said on Wednesday. Outstanding non-performing loans in the banking sector stood at 3.5 trillion yuan...
Marketsinvesting.com

Bank of America Struggles With Tepid Loan Income as Consumers Shun Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ). struggled to build back its lending income in the second quarter as consumers, flush with cash from government stimulus programs, avoided taking on new borrowings. Shares tumbled the most in eight months. Loans and leases in the consumer banking unit fell...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Bank of America Corporation Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year. The company's earnings totaled $8.96 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $3.28 billion, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77...

