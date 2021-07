The New York Giants had one of the most improved defenses in the NFL last season, ranking 9th in total points allowed per game with 22.3. Through the air, they were average, allowing 237.9 yards, but if yards allowed doesn’t translate to points, it is an irrelevant statistic. Their ground game was right in line with their efficiency, allowing 111.4 yards, good for 10th in the NFL. Keep in mind, the unit dealt with injuries all year and a severe lack of talent at the outside linebacker position.