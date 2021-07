A headless body found in woodland near the coastal town of Salcombe is that of a missing woman last seen two weeks ago, police have said.Mee Kuen Chong, 67, also known as Deborah, was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police on 11 June, a day after she was last seen in Wembley, London, where she lived.Detectives said “the circumstances around Ms Chong’s death” are being investigated as officers work to establish her movements before she died. A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said on Wednesday it was believed Mrs Chong’s body had been there “for some days”.“Police are now...