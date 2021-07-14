For the First Time in about 25 Years, Missouri’s Gas Tax will Increase

Drivers will pay a little more at Missouri gas pumps beginning in October. Governor Parson has signed into law a bill boosting the user fee by two-and-a-half cents annually over five years. Most drivers who do not want to pay for the amount of the increase can request a rebate. During a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday in Jefferson City, State Representative Becky Ruth of eastern Missouri’s Festus says the bill she carried is about safety, jobs, and economic development.