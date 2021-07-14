Cancel
Conditions In Haiti Remain Tense After Last Week's Presidential Assassination

By Steve Inskeep
NPR
 10 days ago

The investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse is looking closely at the role the president's security detail played the night of his death. Who is really in charge in Haiti? And who should be? President Jovenel Moise was assassinated last week. Numerous people are accused of the attack that killed him, and police with U.S. assistance are searching for more. In a moment, we will question Haiti's ambassador to the United States. We begin with NPR's Jason Beaubien, who is in Port-au-Prince, as he has been many times before. Jason, good morning.

