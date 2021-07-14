Conditions In Haiti Remain Tense After Last Week's Presidential Assassination

Haiti is requesting assistance from the US government to investigate the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and to restore order in the country. Haiti's government is asking the U.S. for help in securing key infrastructure in the country in the chaos following the assassination of its president in the early hours of Wednesday. Of course, there is still much to unravel about the plot to kill President Moise. He was assassinated by a hit squad in his home on the outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince. It's become a tale of international intrigue involving Colombian mercenaries and at least two Haitian Americans.