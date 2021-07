Hyundai refuses to slow down in any sphere. The company has closed its deal with Boston Dynamics, continues to work on flying cars, and has just revealed the new Elantra N, a 276-horsepower sports sedan with style. This new sedan comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot offering 289 lb-ft of torque and a boost to 286 hp with a system called N Grin Shift. But while the car features an electronic limited-slip differential, that's not the limit of electrification for Hyundai N. According to a new report from South Korea, Hyundai is working on putting an N-badged car on its new E-GMP electric platform.