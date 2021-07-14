Cancel
Bank of America's 2Q profit jumps, helped by fewer bad loans

By KEN SWEET
Times Union
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America’s second quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, as the consumer banking giant was able to move more loans onto the “good” side of its balance sheet as the pandemic wanes. BofA is the latest of the big Wall Street banks...

