Financial Reports

Score Media And Gaming Misses On Q3 Earnings

By Anusuya Lahiri
 10 days ago
  • Score Media and Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: SCR) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 170% year-on-year at $5.19 million (C$6.4 million), missing analyst consensus of C$9.15 million.
  • Media revenue rose 270% Y/Y to C$8.9 million, partially offset by unfavorable net gaming revenue of C$(2.5 million).
  • The integrated sports media and betting approach powered gaming handle of C$73 million on theScore Bet, including C$30.8 million wagered in March, represented its single biggest handle month to date.
  • User sessions rose 19% to 470.2 million in Q3 FY21 compared to Q3 FY19.
  • The EPS loss of C$(0.78) missed the analyst consensus loss of C$(0.24).
  • EBITDA loss declined 141.8% Y/Y to C$(21.1 million).
  • It held C$235.4 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The company used C$47.5 million in operating cash flow during the nine months ended in May. 31.
  • Price action: SCR shares closed lower by 2.51% at $22.11 on Tuesday.

