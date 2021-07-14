Cancel
West Chester Township, OH

Chief: 3 killed in West Chester fire were trapped, and the roof partially collapsed

By Denise G. Callahan
Journal-News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER TWP. — Three people were killed and a firefighter is suffering severe dehydration after a blaze in a mobile home park on Tuesday morning in West Chester Twp. West Chester Twp. Fire Chief Rick Prinz said the three people who could not be saved are all adults but have not yet been identified. A firefighter in his 40s was still in intensive care suffering severe dehydration and kidney problems. The chief said he would likely be there a couple days.

