Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Spotlight: Capital discipline is slowing growth in US oil production. But how long will it last?

By Rene Santos
spglobal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current growth trajectory of US oil production is not in line with sustained higher oil prices, now trading at $75/b WTI. Capital discipline from public companies is reducing oil growth, while small/private companies are the ones driving most of the drilling activity. Lower oil production in 2021 (down 330,000...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Oil Rigs#Marcellus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Oil prices fall after unexpected rise in US crude oil stocks

SINGAPORE (July 22): Oil prices fell on Thursday after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as rising COVID-19 infections threaten demand, but prices held on to most of their gains from the previous session on expectations that supplies will remain tight through year-end. Brent crude fell 32...
Energy Industryoilmanmagazine.com

U.S. Number 1 Producer of Petroleum and Natural Gas

The oil and gas industry in the U.S. produced the most petroleum and natural gas than in any other country during 2020, easily outpacing Russia and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, crude oil exports from the U.S. reached a record high last year. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the Department of...
Trafficrigzone.com

Natural Gas Supply Concerns Mount

(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures soared to $4 per million British thermal units in the U.S. for the first time since December 2018 as summer heat intensified concerns about tight supplies later this year. Gas for August delivery settled at $4.003, the highest closing price in 31 months. The premium...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil up $1.50/bbl as demand recovery seen tightening supply

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose about $1.50 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains made in the previous three sessions on expectations of tighter supplies through 2021 as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis. Brent crude settled at $73.79 a barrel, up $1.56, or 2.2%, while U.S....
AgriculturePosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Decline in US Dairy Product Shipments Unlikely to be Offset by Growth in Substitute Products

CLEVELAND, July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US shipments of dairy and substitute products are forecast to see marginal annual declines in nominal terms through 2025, according to Dairy & Substitute Products: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. That contraction will largely reflect a high base, with elevated 2020 levels owing to high cheese prices. Comparing 2025 to 2019, shipments are projected to rise 0.9% per year. Nevertheless, long-term historical declines in per-capita consumption of fluid milk and frozen dairy are expected to continue.
TrafficHouston Chronicle

Summer U.S. natural gas prices are the highest since 2014

Summer U.S. natural gas prices are the highest in seven years, according to the Energy Department. The U.S. natural gas spot price at the Henry Hub in June averaged $3.26 per million British thermal units, the highest price during any summer month, or April to September, since 2014. Prices in...
Energy Industrynrdc.org

A Hot Fracking Mess: How the Lack of Regulation of Oil and Gas Production Leads to Radioactive Waste in Our Water, Air, and Communities

Oil and gas extraction activities, including fracking, drilling, and production, can release radioactive materials that endanger workers, nearby communities, and the environment. The United States has known about these dangers for at least 30 years, ever since an EPA report revealed the health risks of unregulated radioactive oil and gas waste. Since then, additional research has confirmed those findings. Yet, even as oil and gas exploration and production have boomed across the United States, the country continues to lack any specific federal regulations governing the handling and disposal of radioactive waste and materials generated from these activities, leaving Americans reliant on spotty and loophole-ridden state oversight.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US LNG exports snap losing streak

There were 21 vessels laden with LNG that left US export terminals during the week ending July 21. Federal data show US exports of LNG snapped a two-week lull with an increase in maritime deliveries for the week ending July 21. Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) published show...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude ticks lower on profit-taking, demand sentiment improves

0245 GMT: Crude oil ticked lower during the mid-morning trade in Asia July 23 on profit-taking activity, following a recent rally that saw futures prices claw back losses from a selloff at the start of the week. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Little Changed After Strong Overnight Gains

Oil prices dipped slightly on Friday but were on track to end the week little changed amid expectations that the OPEC+ decision to increase crude oil production might not be enough to keep the oil market in balance. Benchmark Brent crude futures were marginally lower at $73.77 a barrel, after...
Trafficspglobal.com

Crude prices post small gains to end rollercoaster week

Crude oil futures ticked up slightly July 23, ending higher for the fourth consecutive day on optimism that global production increases would fall short of a demand recovery. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Front-month NYMEX WTI rose by 16 cents to settle at $72.07/b, while...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Russia considering gasoline export ban as domestic fuel prices rise

Platts assessed gasoline premium unleaded FCA basis Moscow at Rb60.40/mt July 22. Russian energy minister Nikolai Shulginov said July 22 that the Kremlin is considering introducing a ban on gasoline exports from next week as domestic fuel prices rise. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Rig count rises by 7 as crude prices rebound

The number of drilling rigs operating in the U.S. jumped by seven this week as crude prices recovered their losses from earlier in the week. Drillers added six rigs in Texas and one rig in Oklahoma, raising the nation’s count to 491, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes and research firm Enverus. A year ago, there were 251 rigs in operation as the global pandemic slashed crude demand.
Trafficinvesting.com

4 Overvalued Oil Stocks to Avoid as OPEC Agrees to Raise Output

With the settlement of a disagreement between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, an OPEC+ deal to increase production was sealed earlier this week. Following the agreement, oil prices have declined approximately 8%. Because declining global demand could cause oil prices to fall further, we believe Chevron (CVX), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Valero Energy (VLO), which are trading at expensive valuations, could witness a price retreat soon. Let’s discuss. On July 18, OPEC+ announced plans to increase crude oil production by 400,000 barrels each day beginning in August, following a week of internal conflict. The projected rise in supply, coupled with a decline in market demand amid a deceleration of the economic recovery and rising concerns regarding the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, has caused oil prices to slump lately.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gas prices at multi-year highs will protect stocks: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. natural gas prices have surged to multi-year highs which will conserve scarce stocks, encourage more gas-focused drilling and promote a temporary switch back towards coal-fired generation this summer. Front-month futures prices for gas delivered at Henry Hub climbed to over $3.95 per million British thermal units on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy