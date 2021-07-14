Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, NY

City Installing Camera at Dow Park Following Vandalism Issues

wrfalp.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City has installed a camera in Dow Park following vandalism and theft issues surrounding the Underground Railroad Tableau. Parks Manager Dan Stone said a quote for a new camera came in at $6,195, “We’re working with the Community Foundation to help secure some of the funding for this, but there will also be a reoccurring cost and a monthly fee to maintain our systems. So right now, what we’re able to do was to move one camera from a different park, actually from over at Nordstrom Park, and transfer that one over.”

www.wrfalp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
Jamestown, NY
Government
City
Jamestown, NY
City
Dunkirk, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Security Camera#The Community Foundation#The Parks Department#Housing Court#Council#The Post Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
InternetPosted by
Fox News

Bumble dating app led FBI to Capitol riot suspect: DOJ

The FBI was tipped off to a Texas man arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting police officers during the Capitol riot after messaging with a woman he met on the dating app Bumble in January, the Justice Department announced. Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, was charged with assaulting an officer, obstructing an...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy