City Installing Camera at Dow Park Following Vandalism Issues

The City has installed a camera in Dow Park following vandalism and theft issues surrounding the Underground Railroad Tableau. Parks Manager Dan Stone said a quote for a new camera came in at $6,195, “We’re working with the Community Foundation to help secure some of the funding for this, but there will also be a reoccurring cost and a monthly fee to maintain our systems. So right now, what we’re able to do was to move one camera from a different park, actually from over at Nordstrom Park, and transfer that one over.”