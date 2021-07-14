Cancel
Saudi Arabia, UAE reach compromise oil output deal - OPEC+ source

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have reached a compromise over the OPEC+ oil supply deal giving the UAE a higher production baseline, an OPEC+ source said on Wednesday.

The UAE’s baseline will be 3.65 million barrels per day after the current pact expires in April 2022, the source said.

