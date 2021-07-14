L Brands Q2-To-Date Sales Grow 71%; Outlook Raised

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. gained 0.1% toward record territory in premarket trading Friday, after the aerospace and industrials company reported second-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing a turnaround in several end markets hit hardest by the pandemic. Net income rose to $1.45 billion, or $2.04 a share, from $1.10 billion, or $1.53 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $2.02 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.94. Sales grew 17.8% to $8.81 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.64 billion. All business segments saw growth,...
