L Brands Q2-To-Date Sales Grow 71%; Outlook Raised

Wall Street analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. TFI International posted sales of $803.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.