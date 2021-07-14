Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

L Brands Q2-To-Date Sales Grow 71%; Outlook Raised

By Shivani Kumaresan
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vvzSH_0awQQD6s00
  • L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB) reported second-quarter-to-date sales growth of 71.7% year-on-year to $2.35 billion.
  • Bath & Body Works sales for nine weeks ended July 3, 2021, increased 66.6% Y/Y to $1.24 billion.
  • Victoria's Secret sales were $1.11 billion, a 77.7% growth Y/Y.
  • The company also announced go-forward capital structure for the standalone Bath & Body Works business, including authorization of $1.5 billion share repurchase program and continuation of current annual dividend of $0.60 per share.
  • Outlook: L Brands has raised its Q2 EPS outlook to $1.20-$1.30 from $0.80-$1.00, versus consensus of $1.02.
  • The raised outlook is driven by higher than forecasted merchandise margin rates, as strong customer response to merchandise assortments and disciplined inventory management enabled a reduction in promotional activity.
  • L Brands sees $400 million operating income for the Bath & Body Works segment and more than $200 million for Victoria's Secret segment.
  • L Brands plans to report second-quarter earnings after the close of the market on August 18, 2021.
  • Price action: LB shares closed lower by 3.19% at $74.12 on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook#L Brands Inc#Y Y#Secret#Eps#The Bath Body Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Voyager Digital Posts Record Quarterly Revenue, Growing User Base By 75%

Crypto-asset platform Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB:VYGVF) on Thursday afternoon announced record quarterly revenue growth. What To Know: As of June 30, total funded accounts exceeded 665,000, up 146% from the quarter prior. Total verified users on the platform rose 75% to 1.75 million. Additionally, preliminary fourth-quarter revenue is expected to...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Conagra Brands On Challenging Year Ahead

Fiscal 2022 is likely to be a transition year for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), as management takes action to combat inflation, against tough COVID-19-related volume comparisons, according to BofA Securities. The Conagra Brands Analyst: Bryan Spillane downgraded the rating for Conagra Brands from Buy to Neutral, while reducing the price...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will report sales of $100.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. Rocky Brands posted sales of $56.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. TFI International posted sales of $803.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Financial World

Charlotte’s Honeywell raises full-year sales forecast after Q2 profit beats estimate

On Friday, Honeywell International Inc., the Charlotte, North Carolina-headquartered American multinational industrial conglomerate, had beaten analysts’ estimates for Q2, 2021 profits and had raised its full-year profit forecasts, boosted by a sweeping bounce back of demands of its core businesses such as aerospace and energy following a year-long stagnation. On...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$314.70 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report sales of $314.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.97 million and the lowest is $287.52 million. Azul reported sales of $74.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Lonza raises 2021 outlook after H1 sales beat forecast

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - Lonza lifted its 2021 sales outlook on Friday as the Swiss contract drugmaker beat analyst forecasts during the first half of the year. The company, which has intensified agreements with COVID-19 vaccine producer Moderna and posted sales rising 13.3% to 2.54 billion Swiss francs ($2.76 billion), beating analyst forecasts for 2.47 billion francs.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Altra Industrial Motion Beats Q2 Estimates, Raises FY21 Outlook

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ: AIMC) reported second-quarter net sales growth of 21.9% year-over-year to $488.6 million (+17.2% on an organic basis), beating consensus of $467.96 million. Sales by segments: Power Transmission Technologies $237.6 million (+21% Y/Y), and Automation & Specialty $252 million (+22.5% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved 48.3% Y/Y...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding L Brands's Unusual Options Activity

L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $77.17 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Honeywell stock gains toward a record after profit and sales beats, raised full-year outlook

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. gained 0.1% toward record territory in premarket trading Friday, after the aerospace and industrials company reported second-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing a turnaround in several end markets hit hardest by the pandemic. Net income rose to $1.45 billion, or $2.04 a share, from $1.10 billion, or $1.53 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $2.02 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.94. Sales grew 17.8% to $8.81 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.64 billion. All business segments saw growth,...
Financial Reportstucson.com

Freeport sees surge in 2Q revenues, profits amid high copper prices

Phoenix-based miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc. posted sharply higher second-quarter revenues and profits on Thursday as copper prices remained near record highs. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.08 billion, or 73 cents per share, and 77 cents per share when adjusted for nonrecurring charges, on revenues of $5.75 billion in the period.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Coca-Cola (KO) Tops Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Raises View

KO - Free Report) has delivered second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Comparable earnings of 68 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents and improved 61% from the year-ago period. Favorable currency translations aided earnings by 5%. Comparable currency-neutral earnings per share rose 55%.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Allegion Smashes Q2 Earnings Estimates; Raises FY21 Outlook

Allegion PLC (NYSE: ALLE) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 26.7% year-on-year, to $746.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $708.47 million. The revenue increase was driven by Allegion Americas and Allegion International businesses, buoyed by strong demand and the favorable comparable from 2020 COVID-related shutdowns. Allegion Americas segment revenues...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Crocs Shares Boosted By Strong Q2 Results; Raises FY21 Outlook

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) reported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 93.3% year-on-year to $640.8 million, beating the analyst consensus of $559.1 million. Revenue growth was driven by strength in the Americas, which raked in $405.7 million, up 135.6% Y/Y. Digital sales grew 25.4%, and Direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales increased 78.6%...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Genuine Parts Q2 Results Beat Estimates; Raises FY21 Outlook

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) reported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 25.1% year-on-year to $4.8 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.3 billion. Automotive Group sales grew 28.1% Y/Y and comprised 67% of total company revenue. This segment's profit margin increased 30 basis points to 9.1%. Sales for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy