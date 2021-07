Lego has told a company to stop making a real gun that looks like it is made out of the toy bricks.The colourful firearm has sparked backlash in the US, with campaigners calling it “unacceptable” to have a gun looking like a toy.Culper Precision, the Utah-based company who developed the gun, had called the Block 19 weapon “one of those childhood dreams coming to life” and that Lego bricks could be built onto it.Lego told The Independent they had been in touch with the company amid media attention around the product.“They have agreed to remove the product from their website...