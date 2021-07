There was an interesting exchange between Ian Wright and Roy Keane at the end of ITV’s coverage of England’s semi-final victory over Denmark when the former England striker was at a loss to explain how Raheem Sterling had been overlooked for the man-of-the-match award. “That won’t bother him,” Keane replied but Wright, perhaps alluding to how Sterling has always seemed to have to fight harder for acceptance, was in no mood to let the matter rest. “I’m sure it won’t bother him but it bothers some people,” he added, the exasperation in his voice unmistakable.