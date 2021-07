The revelations made by Elon Musk as well as other stakeholders present at the B-Word conference have stirred a positive reaction in the broader cryptocurrency market. The institutional adoption of Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s premier cryptocurrency might have received a new boost as the iconic engineer and billionaire Elon Musk unveils that one of his privately held outfits, SpaceX also keeps the digital currency on its balance sheet, beyond the well-publicized $1.5 billion acquisition from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) back in February. Musk revealed this at the B-Word conference held on Wednesday per a Coindesk report.