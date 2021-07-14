Cancel
Pineville, KY

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed Tuesday evening

By Jeff Moreland
middlesboronews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pineville man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening. According to a report from Kentucky State Police, a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling north on US 119 in Bell County around 6 p.m. Tuesday when it left the road and struck a pedestrian. John Pursifull, 54, of Pineville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bell County Coroner’s Office. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken to Pineville Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

