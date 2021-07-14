Programs with the Sutton Library: Join the summer reading program
As of July 1, most Sutton Library items that you check out will be fine free! The Board of Library Trustees voted this into effect at its June meeting. Please note that this only applies to our items that are checked out on July 1 and after, it doesn't affect items that are already checked out. Also, this doesn't apply to other libraries items that you check out here that came via interlibrary loan.www.millburysutton.com
