Ruth Goller

Paul McCartney must be the world’s most famous vegetarian. And now there’s this. When the Welsh band Super Furry Animals were recording their 2001 album, Rings Around the World, they mustered up the courage to call The Cute Beatle to ask if he might contribute something to the record. After all, SFA had been involved in the Liverpool Sound Academy, which was a Macca initiative. McCartney, grateful for SFA’s help, agreed.