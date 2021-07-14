Ruth Goller
Bassist for Acoustic Ladyland and Melt Yourself Down with her first solo album, an entwining of bass and voice that feels like pure science fiction, finds Daryl Worthington. Ruth Goller’s songs on Skylla play out like a game of pass the story along between composer and instrument. Flurries of notes met with bouncing clusters of vocal phrases. An idea knocked back and forth, extended and elaborated in a state of constant evolution. The result feels deeply emergent, a dialogue which is maze-like yet open ended.thequietus.com
