To Meet Growing Demand, AI Proptech Company, Hipla Raises Pre-Series A

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe capital will propel the company to fulfil demand for its fullstack, plug and play Smart & Hybrid Office and Factory solutions. To meet the growth in demand from enterprise customers, Hipla Technologies has raised a pre-series A round of USD500,000. This capital injection will bolster and accelerate Hipla Technologies product distribution for their 360* Facility and EHS(Environment, Health, and Safety) management solution stack.

martechseries.com

#Big Data#Security Management#Hipla Technologies#Access Control#Office And Campus#Ehs
