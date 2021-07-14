To Meet Growing Demand, AI Proptech Company, Hipla Raises Pre-Series A
The capital will propel the company to fulfil demand for its fullstack, plug and play Smart & Hybrid Office and Factory solutions. To meet the growth in demand from enterprise customers, Hipla Technologies has raised a pre-series A round of USD500,000. This capital injection will bolster and accelerate Hipla Technologies product distribution for their 360* Facility and EHS(Environment, Health, and Safety) management solution stack.
