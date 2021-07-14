As Data Landscape Transforms, Eyeota’s Approach to Identity and First-Party Data Onboarding Deepens Its Global Impact

Eyeota, the leading data partner to global enterprises, announced that its long-standing interoperable and ID-agnostic approach to data has prompted significant global growth and deepened marketplace relevance over the past year. Among the milestones that testify to Eyeota’s ongoing and accelerating growth in international markets, the company now serves 188 international markets in all major global regions, with its consumer-friendly cohort onboarding technology being leveraged across 35 different countries. Eyeota has expanded its footprint by launching a new tech hub in Pune, India, which joins offices currently established in New York, London, Berlin, Singapore, and Sydney. The company has also expanded headcount by 17, including the additions of Rob Armstrong as VP of Product and Aditya Kulkarni as VP of Engineering. Ashwini Karandikar, formerly of Dentsu Aegis and now Senior Advisor to McKinsey & Company, also joined the company as a Board Advisor.