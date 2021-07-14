Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

As Data Landscape Transforms, Eyeota’s Approach to Identity and First-Party Data Onboarding Deepens Its Global Impact

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEyeota, the leading data partner to global enterprises, announced that its long-standing interoperable and ID-agnostic approach to data has prompted significant global growth and deepened marketplace relevance over the past year. Among the milestones that testify to Eyeota’s ongoing and accelerating growth in international markets, the company now serves 188 international markets in all major global regions, with its consumer-friendly cohort onboarding technology being leveraged across 35 different countries. Eyeota has expanded its footprint by launching a new tech hub in Pune, India, which joins offices currently established in New York, London, Berlin, Singapore, and Sydney. The company has also expanded headcount by 17, including the additions of Rob Armstrong as VP of Product and Aditya Kulkarni as VP of Engineering. Ashwini Karandikar, formerly of Dentsu Aegis and now Senior Advisor to McKinsey & Company, also joined the company as a Board Advisor.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Onboarding#Global Impact#Mckinsey Company#Global Markets#First Party#Vp Of Engineering#Dentsu Aegis#Mckinsey Company#Equifax#Insightsnow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Related
Businessaithority.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million In Growth Equity Funding For B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
Businessmartechseries.com

Carlyle To Acquire LiveU To Further Accelerate Global Growth

LiveU, the leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, announced that global investment firm Carlyle has acquired the Company from Francisco Partners, a global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. Details of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, are not being disclosed. Founded...
Technologymartechseries.com

Dynamic Yield Positioned Highest and Furthest in 2021 Gartner MQ for Personalization Engines

Latest report marks company’s fourth consecutive year as a Leader. Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform, today announced it has been positioned both highest based on its ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision in the Leader’s quadrant of Gartner’s 2021 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines.* Dynamic Yield has been named as a Leader in 4/4 of the analyst firm’s reports on the category, which first began being published in 2018.
Economymartechseries.com

New Report Emphasizes Importance of Authentic Marketing Content for Tourism and Hospitality Industries

Travel Brands recommended to focus on communicating trust and confidence as industries rebuild post-lockdown. New research stresses the importance of using authentic social media and marketing content for travel-related industries as they recover from the global impacts of COVID-19. Travel-centric brands face a “next normal” in a world where social media adoption and consumer expectations have increased exponentially.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

The Future Of Sustainable Omnichannel Commerce

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Nandan Sheth, head of Carat and digital commerce at Fiserv, reveals the three key components that will be essential to the future of sustainable omnichannel commerce.
Businessmartechseries.com

BBTV Strengthens Advertising Sales Division With Martin Cass

BBTV Holdings Inc. , the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, has engaged Martin Cass as a strategic consultant for its Advertising Sales division. Marketing Technology News: Alliance Develops Shared Diversity and Inclusion Goals. “As an important part of our Plus Solutions business,...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Payments As An Integral Part Of The Customer Experience

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire, explores how embedded finance and payments are taking shape in different ways across a range of industries.
Economymartechseries.com

Cvent, a Leading Enterprise Event Technology Provider, to Become Publicly Traded After Combining with Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II

With more than 20 years of meeting, event, and hospitality technology leadership and an established customer base, Cvent has momentum to win substantial market share in the nearly $30 billion market for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. The global pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of meetings and events, and Cvent’s...
Businessmartechseries.com

Collibra Named a Leader in Data Governance Solutions by Independent Research Firm

Data Intelligence Company Recognized for Excelling in Stewardship, Policy, and Overall Governance Management. Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021 by Forrester Research. Collibra received the highest score among all vendors in the policy management criterion, the highest score possible in the data governance management criterion, and tied for the highest score in the stewardship management criterion. The company was also top ranked in strategy and market presence (tied).
Businessmartechseries.com

IZEA Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract by Leading Social Media Platform

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. , the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced that it has been awarded a new contract from a leading social media platform to handle an influencer marketing campaign on behalf of a Fortune 100 apparel company. The scope of the initial mid-six figure managed services agreement is for IZEA to provide end-to-end execution of select influencer programs on behalf of the platform and its brand client.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Content Intelligence Platform Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Tableu, Microsoft, IBM

Latest released the research study on Global Content Intelligence Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Content Intelligence Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Content Intelligence Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States),SAP (United States),Tableu (United States),Qlik (United States),Sisense (United States),Logi analytics (United States),Salesforce (United States),Open Text (Canada),Domo Inc. (United States).
Marketsbostonnews.net

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market is Thriving Worldwide with SAP, Qlik, Tableau, Oracle, IBM

The latest independent research document on Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms market report advocates analysis of SAP, Qlik, GoodData, Domo, Tableau, Sisense, SAS, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft & Looker.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Telecom Expense Management Software Market is Going to Boom with Tangoe, Avotus, Sakon

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Telecom Expense Management Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Telecom Expense Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Telecom Expense Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Telecom Expense Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwarebostonnews.net

IoT Analytics Software Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Microsoft, IBM, Google

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "IoT Analytics Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the IoT Analytics Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
InternetDigiday

How the ad industry can use its borrowed time to future-proof first-party data solutions

Trent Lloyd, co-founder and head of brand solutions, Eyeota. Google’s updated timeline for its Privacy Sandbox rollout, including its two-year delay of third-party cookie deprecation on Chrome, didn’t come as a surprise to many industry observers, given the limited utility of Google’s FLoC and the slow momentum of the Privacy Sandbox in the World Wide Web Consortium. Ultimately, Google’s decision underscores the power publishers now have, as well as the immense value that advertising-funded content brings to the open web.
Retailaithority.com

Stor.ai Partners With Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions To Equip Its Grocers With Holistic Ecommerce Infrastructure

Partnership Empowers Grocers to Create a Scalable, Online Storefront in a Matter of Weeks. Stor.ai, the end-to-end digital commerce solution for grocers, announced a strengthened partnership with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, the global market share leader in retail store technology. The partnership will facilitate the full offering and integration of stor.ai’s platform within the retailer’s environment providing their customers with the tools to create a scalable, online storefront with full infrastructure.
Internetmartechseries.com

Narrative Makes Data Monetization Accessible to All Businesses With the Launch of Data Shops

“Shopify for Data” Earns Customer Praise for Innovative and Accessible Data Monetization Solution. Following the recent success of a limited early access program for its users, Narrative, the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell and win, launched Data Shops, the company’s latest innovative solution that makes it easy for any business in any industry to launch their own branded data e-commerce experience without spending significant time and resources.

Comments / 0

Community Policy