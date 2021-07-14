Clarivate Integrates Trademark Solutions to Unlock the Full Value of Customers’ IP
Reducing manual data entry efforts to help customers save time and increase data quality. Clarivate Plc, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the integration of its trademark research and protection solutions powered by CompuMark™ into IPfolio™ and FoundationIP™, IP management software (IPMS) solutions for corporations and law firms. This integration is part of a long-term strategy by Clarivate to remove friction from IP management processes by connecting the IP ecosystem.martechseries.com
