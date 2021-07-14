Cancel
Clarivate Integrates Trademark Solutions to Unlock the Full Value of Customers’ IP

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReducing manual data entry efforts to help customers save time and increase data quality. Clarivate Plc, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the integration of its trademark research and protection solutions powered by CompuMark™ into IPfolio™ and FoundationIP™, IP management software (IPMS) solutions for corporations and law firms. This integration is part of a long-term strategy by Clarivate to remove friction from IP management processes by connecting the IP ecosystem.

