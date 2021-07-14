A380 plus a dribble of 777'S

Talk this week on QANTAS still to fly the A380 and QANTAS saying the Dreamliner is a better aircraft. I cant think of a better aircraft to fly the Australia/UK route than the A380. for such a long leg its a pleasure to fly on and people love it. Why would you want to be like a sardine on a Dreamliner? From my experience heres my thoughts. I have traveled Sydney to London on QANTAS in economy on the A380 one of the best flights in economy I have ever had, we did have extra leg room but it was such a fun trip, cant fault it one bit. Just to have the massive cabin space makes it a better trip. I cant Imagine what the same trip on a 787 would be like. I have only ever traveled on 1 787 it was Thai Brisbane to Bangkok Business class out economy return, cant say either were that good. The last 3 years I have been very lucky and have done 3 times Emirates 1st class 777 to Dubai then A380 to Manchester, same on the return leg, cant seem to get the A380 to Brisbane, sure its top class but its still A380 and all that room. Having said that all those times I have been in 1st its very empty, I prefer the 777 1st over the A380, but the A380 wins hands down with the bar and shower. I have done A330 QANTAS to Hong Kong, Qatar Biz Singapore to Manchester A350-900 and 1000 Qsuite not bad at all but cant beat Emirates for service. QANTAS biz to Hong Kong was excellent on the A330. going back some years I did Manchester to KL on the MAS A380 economy up stairs at the back small cabin, amazing. I just dont think the small planes cut the mustard. The new 777-1000 should be good for passenger experience. I did like the Qatar A350-1000 but I was in my own bubble, not sure what 22 hours in economy would be like. Once we get this COVID out of the way the A380 will be packed.