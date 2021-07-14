Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

A380 plus a dribble of 777'S

executivetraveller.com
 10 days ago

Talk this week on QANTAS still to fly the A380 and QANTAS saying the Dreamliner is a better aircraft. I cant think of a better aircraft to fly the Australia/UK route than the A380. for such a long leg its a pleasure to fly on and people love it. Why would you want to be like a sardine on a Dreamliner? From my experience heres my thoughts. I have traveled Sydney to London on QANTAS in economy on the A380 one of the best flights in economy I have ever had, we did have extra leg room but it was such a fun trip, cant fault it one bit. Just to have the massive cabin space makes it a better trip. I cant Imagine what the same trip on a 787 would be like. I have only ever traveled on 1 787 it was Thai Brisbane to Bangkok Business class out economy return, cant say either were that good. The last 3 years I have been very lucky and have done 3 times Emirates 1st class 777 to Dubai then A380 to Manchester, same on the return leg, cant seem to get the A380 to Brisbane, sure its top class but its still A380 and all that room. Having said that all those times I have been in 1st its very empty, I prefer the 777 1st over the A380, but the A380 wins hands down with the bar and shower. I have done A330 QANTAS to Hong Kong, Qatar Biz Singapore to Manchester A350-900 and 1000 Qsuite not bad at all but cant beat Emirates for service. QANTAS biz to Hong Kong was excellent on the A330. going back some years I did Manchester to KL on the MAS A380 economy up stairs at the back small cabin, amazing. I just dont think the small planes cut the mustard. The new 777-1000 should be good for passenger experience. I did like the Qatar A350-1000 but I was in my own bubble, not sure what 22 hours in economy would be like. Once we get this COVID out of the way the A380 will be packed.

www.executivetraveller.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Aircraft#A380#Dreamliner#A330 Qantas#Qatar Biz Singapore#Manchester A350#Qsuite#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Dubai
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Qatar
Place
Sydney
Related
Orlando, FLsimpleflying.com

Emirates A380 Makes First London Stansted Trip To Pick Up Arsenal

Emirates’ Airbus A380 is making its first trip to London Stansted Airport. The airline is flying the giant of the skies to pick up the Arsenal football club ahead of the Florida Cup. By picking up the football team that it sponsors, Emirates will operate the third Airbus A380 to visit London’s low-cost hub.
Aerospace & Defenseexecutivetraveller.com

Cathay Pacific’s Airbus A321neo is finally ready to take wing

Cathay Pacific's Airbus A321neo is set to soar from August 4 across a range of routes to mainland China and Taipei. The A321neo jets were originally intended for regional carrier Cathay Dragon, but after that airline was unceremoniously shut down in October 2020, its parent inherited the Cathay Dragon fleet as well as most of its routes.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Emirates Eyes Australian Airbus A380 Flights From Late 2021

In a rare bit of airline optimism, Dubai-based Emirates has flagged the resumption of regular Airbus A380 flights to their key Australian destinations of Sydney and Melbourne later this year. Once ubiquitous at both airports, the Emirates A380 is now an unusual sight in Australia. That is set to change in December.
Aerospace & Defenseexecutivetraveller.com

For sale: all six of Malaysia Airlines’ Airbus A380s

Malaysia Airlines is the latest airline to sound the death-knell for the Airbus A380, with its entire superjumbo fleet now up for sale – either as whole aircraft or as "components." The national airline's parent company Malaysia Aviation Group has listed all six A380s in a post on its LinkedIn...
Small Businessexecutivetraveller.com

Business class compared: Qantas vs Virgin Australia vs Rex

Competition for business class flyers in Australia has never been more fierce, with Qantas, Virgin Australia and Regional Express (Rex) all fighting for a share of the domestic premium travel market. Executive Traveller puts the three airlines head-to-head across the 10 areas business class flyers value most. Priority perks: check-in,...
Aerospace & Defenseexecutivetraveller.com

Will the Qantas Airbus A380 ever fly again?

With room for 485 passengers across two decks, crowned by bespoke first class suites and an upper deck lounge – two of them, in a 2019 upgrade – the Airbus A380 was the pride of Qantas’ fleet. Since its debut in 2008, the superjumbo dominated premium routes from Sydney and...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Airbus Has Only Delivered Two Airbus A380s In 2021

When it comes to delivery rates for aircraft, we are accustomed to reporting on monthly figures. In late May, Airbus confirmed plans for an average A320 Family production rate of 45 aircraft per month in Q4 2021. Earlier this year, Boeing said it had reduced 787 production to just five per month. So when we see that Airbus has delivered just two A380s in the past seven months, it certainly raises some eyebrows. Let’s see what’s going on with the program.
WorldPosted by
BoardingArea

Emirates mit A380 nach Mauritius

Mitte Juli öffnet Mauritius für geimpfte Reisende: Alle Infos zur Mauritius Einreise ab Juli. Pünktlich dazu wird Emirates den A380 auf dieser Strecke einsetzen. “Emirates has announced it will restart passenger services to Mauritius this summer with two weekly flights from 15 July, as the island-nation gradually re-opens its borders to international tourists. To serve market demand, the airline has also announced it will deploy its iconic Emirates A380 aircraft to Mauritius starting 1 August. Fully vaccinated travellers can enjoy a relaxing and safe getaway in a list of pre-approved COVID-19 safe resorts across the island.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Swoon: Russia’s Azur Air Launches First Class With Former Cathay Pacific 777s

It looks like a Russian charter airline will be introducing a first class product, thanks to some aircraft acquisitions. Azur Air is a Russian charter airline with a fleet of just over 30 aircraft, including 737s, 757s, 767s, and 777s. The airline operates to all kinds of popular Russian vacation destinations, ranging from Cuba, to Thailand, to Turkey. The airline was even supposed to launch flights between Moscow and Miami, but the route has been delayed due to the pandemic.
Lifestyleexecutivetraveller.com

Why you should set your sights on Qantas Lifetime Silver status

Lifetime Silver status in the Qantas Frequent Flyer scheme is often seen as a mere stepping stone on the path to Lifetime Gold, but don't underestimate this shiny card. Qantas Lifetime Silver status has a lot going for it, and not just when you're flying with Qantas. When international travel...
Orlando, FLsimpleflying.com

Emirates Stansted To Orlando A380 Charter Canceled By COVID

Yesterday Emirates flew an Airbus A380 into London Stansted Airport to fly the Arsenal football team to Florida for the Florida Cup. Unfortunately, the charter flight has now been canceled as several individuals due to fly to Orlando have tested positive for COVID-19. While aviation appears to be well on...
Economysimpleflying.com

China Southern To Resume Airbus A380 Flights To Sydney

China Southern Airlines has resumed A380 services to Sydney. The big Guangzhou-based airline once offered multiple daily services to Sydney, most using the A380s. Now, China Southern Airlines is down to one flight a week. That flight had lately been operated by Airbus A350-900 aircraft. But last weekend, China Southern began using one of its A380s again.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Lufthansa Incentivising Early Retirement For A380 Crews

With the significant downturn in aviation over the past year and a half, many airlines have had to adjust their operations to suit the lower levels of demand. To ease the pain of workforce cuts, Lufthansa is said to be offering an early retirement program for pilots nearing the age of retirement. However, for the airline’s A380 pilots, a special bonus is being offered, giving us further indication that the type will never again fly for the German carrier.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Lufthansa Could Be Bringing Back Airbus A380s To Munich

**Update: 12/07/21 @ 11:38 UTC – A Lufthansa spokesperson has told Simple Flying that it has no plans to return the type to service.**. Up until now, it seemed quite certain that the Airbus A380 would never again operate passenger service for Lufthansa. Could we be wrong? Despite the airline selling six of its 14 superjumbos to Airbus and sending almost every other A380 to long-term storage, new insider sources suggest that the A380 could be coming back in 2022. Let’s investigate this rumor a little more closely.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The Largest Aircraft Orders Of All Time

Very large aircraft orders are not something we are seeing much of with the slowdown in aviation in 2020 and 2021; hopefully, we will again soon. But looking back, there have been some massive orders placed. Such deals are very important for manufacturers, providing not just funding security but also boosting models’ reputation. We look at some of the largest such orders (by value or size) in past years.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

How Do We Manage Revenue & Demand This Summer?

As we approach the 2021 summer/peak season for hotels in many markets around the world, we must consider how the past 18 months have impacted our industry, in particular how we manage revenue and demand. We’ve seen an incredible fall in demand, a loss of freedom to travel, challenges to...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Departure data reveals muted re-start for Gatwick

Flight data for Gatwick Airport suggests a muted start to the peak summer season in the week that state schools in England broke up for the holidays with an average 158 flights a day over the seven days to Wednesday. Gatwick recorded just over 1,100 departure flights in the week...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Jet2 ramps up autumn capacity to Madeira and Malta

Jet2 and Jet2holidays is ramping up autumn capacity to Madeira and Malta in response to “very strong” demand from consumers and independent agents. More flights to Madeira have been added in September and October from Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds- Bradford airports. They are in addition to an existing programme of...
Traveleverything-everywhere.com

This Week in Travel – Episode 286

This week’s guest is John Argento. John is an avid traveller who has been exploring the world for the last 35 years. Originally from Canada, John has travelled to nearly 90 countries to date, visited hundreds of cities, towns, and villages around the globe, and currently resides in Amsterdam. He has previously lived in New York, London, Paris, Milan, Montreal & Lausanne and was the host & producer of the short-lived podcast, The Travel Broadcast. He is now developing a travel concierge business, offering customized tours to European destinations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy