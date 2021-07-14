Bank of America adds to profits with $2.2B reserve release, while revenue misses expectations

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.20.