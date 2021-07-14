Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Turkish cenbank warns of volatile summer inflation as it holds rates

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday that inflation could be volatile through the summer due to the easing of coronavirus measures as it kept its policy interest rate steady at 19% as expected.

In a statement after its monthly meeting, the policy committee said: "Possible volatility in inflation during the summer due to the reopening and high levels of inflation expectations continue to pose risks to the pricing behaviour and inflation outlook."

The policy rate would be kept above inflation until indicators point to a permanent fall in medium-term readings, the bank repeated. It added that the current account, supported by an upward trend in exports and tourism, is expected to post a surplus through year end.

Turkey's inflation rate jumped more than expected in June to 17.53%, mainly due to price rises in the furniture and household equipment group as well as transportation, which includes oil prices.

It fell unexpectedly in May when there was a partial lockdown.

Prices have also been stoked by the lira's weakening of around 14% against the dollar so far this year. The weak lira leads to higher prices through imports, on which Turkey relies, and is also reflected on producer prices, which rose nearly 43% annually in June.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Economy101.9 KELO-FM

China’s central bank requires non-bank payment firms to report overseas IPOs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank issued rules on Friday about non-bank payment firms’ reporting of major events, including a requirement to report plans for overseas initial public offerings. Non-bank payment firms should report both domestic and overseas listing plans, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China...
Economybirminghamnews.net

China's bond market issuances hit 4.9 trln yuan in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 4.9 trillion yuan (about 757.93 billion U.S. dollars) in June, data from the central bank shows. Treasury bond issuances amounted to 476.41 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances stood at 794.87 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Not even inflation of 50% will make Argentina raise rates

(Bloomberg) – Argentina’s central bank rules out raising interest rates in the near future, despite growing monetary pressures and annual inflation exceeding 50%. The country’s monetary authority is willing to maintain its key rate for the next few months, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. The Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina, or BCRA, is betting that inflation will slow down in the remainder of the year and is optimistic that international reserves will continue to grow, said the sources, who did not want to be identified commenting on the policy internal.
Currenciesinvezz.com

USD/RUB forecast after the hawkish Russia Central Bank decision

The USD/RUB pair declined sharply after the latest Russia Central Bank decision. The bank hiked interest rates to 6.50%, the biggest jump since 2014. This decision came as Russia’s inflation rose above the bank’s 4.0%. The USD/RUB price declined to the lowest level since July 6 after the latest Central...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Russia Central Bank Hikes Key Rate By 100 Basis Points As Expected

(RTTNews) - Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points on Friday, to bring the inflation to the target. The Board of Directors decided to increase the key rate to 6.50 percent from 5.50 percent. The outcome of the meeting came in line with economists' expectations.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields unfazed by mixed PMIs, weigh ECB's stance

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. July 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields sought direction on Friday and were little moved by mixed business activity readings from the region’s largest economies, while investors continued to digest Thursday’s ECB policy decision. Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper gains for fourth session on economic recovery hopes

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices gained for a fourth straight session on Friday as investors bet that extended easy monetary policy would help to boost economic recovery and metals demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had climbed 1% to $9,534.50 a tonne by 1615 GMT,...
Marketskitco.com

Gold dips as yields perk up, dollar strengthens

* Bullion down 0.7% this week (Updates prices) July 23 (Reuters) - Gold fell and was heading for a weekly dip on Friday as a stronger dollar, firmer yields and equity markets chipped away at its appeal. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,800.72 per ounce by 1:43 pm EDT (1743...
BusinessWNMT AM 650

India’s economic rebound faces rising risk from virus variants: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s economic rebound, already weakened in recent months, could lose further momentum as coronavirus variants pose the greatest threat and inflation rises, a Reuters poll of economists found. The latest survey results suggest difficult policy decisions lie ahead for the Reserve Bank of India, which has already...
BusinessForexTV.com

Indonesia Central Bank Keeps Key Rates Unchanged

Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, as the economy is projected to grow less than previously expected due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. The board of governors of Bank Indonesia, on Thursday, decided to hold the the BI 7-Day reverse repo...
CurrenciesMetro International

Euro slips; U.S. dollar inches higher in volatile trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged higher overall in choppy trading on Thursday, moving with the ebbs and flows of risk sentiment, while the euro fell as investors digested the European Central Bank statement and comments by its president. The U.S. currency hit its highest level in more than three...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as investors weigh ECB's stimulus pledge

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback * Flash estimate shows Canadian factory sales up 1.9% in June * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.7% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, July 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, giving back some of its gains over the last two days as dovish guidance from the European Central Bank helped to boost the greenback against a basket of major currencies. The Canadian dollar was 0.2% lower at 1.2575 versus the greenback, or 79.52 U.S. cents, after trading a range of 1.2529 to 1.2593. The U.S. dollar broadly rose after the ECB's pledge to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer pressured the euro , with the central bank warning that the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus posed a risk to the euro zone's recovery. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so threats to global economic growth could weigh on the loonie. On Monday, the currency touched a five-month low at 1.2807. Still, oil extended strong gains made in previous sessions on expectations of tighter supplies until the end of the year. U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% at $70.80 a barrel. In domestic data, a preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada showed that manufacturing sales rose 1.9% in June, led by the transportation equipment industry. The Canadian retail sales report for May is due on Friday, which could offer further clues on the strength of the domestic economy. Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 1.6 basis points at 1.206%. On Monday, it touched a five-month low at 1.097%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso cheers rate hike prospects

* Mexico inflation rises more than expected * 25bp rate hike likely in Mexico next month - economist * Copper prices rise on earnings optimism * Mexico's Alfa rises on strong Q2 (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Thursday as rising COVID-19 cases spurred caution, while Mexico's peso gained after data showing higher than-expected-inflation fueled bets of more interest rate hikes. After hitting one-month lows on Wednesday, Mexico's peso rose 0.2%, erasing early session losses. Consumer prices rose 5.75% during the first two weeks of this month, data showed, accelerating slightly from the previous two-week period and above expectations of 5.65%. "The central bank has shown that it will act to clamp down on above-target inflation, suggesting that another 25bp rate hike, to 4.50%, is likely at its next meeting in August," said Nikhil Sanghani, an EM economist with Capital Economics. But COVID fears remained. Mexico on Wednesday posted its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since early January. Brazil's real shed 0.3%, as infections rose by more than 54,000 on Wednesday. More infections are likely to cause renewed lockdown measures and further hamper growth in Latam's largest economy. But helping keep hopes of bettering economic fundamentals alive, Brazil's government on Thursday cut its 2021 primary budget deficit forecast, on an expected jump in tax revenues on the back of stronger economic growth. Peru's sol rose 0.2% as copper prices rose on optimism over a strong second-quarter earnings season. Optimism over corporate earnings also helped investors look past recent concerns over economic growth, with broader emerging markets staging a strong recovery. Safe-havens such as the dollar and the Japanese yen came off peaks hit this week, while the European Central Bank vowed to keep policy dovish for even longer to shore up economic growth. But Latin American assets lagged their peers due to rising COVID-19 cases in major economies. The Pan American Health Organization said the Americas is facing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, as it warned countries with low inoculation rates are seeing increases in COVID-19 and repeated a call for vaccine donations. Losses in Colombia's peso were somewhat mitigated as ratings agency Fitch said the new tax reform bill will help stabilize the country's strained public finances. But the agency said more fiscal action was required to bring down government debt levels. Mexico's IPC index led gains among Latam stocks, with shares of conglomerate Alfa rising 1.8% a day after the company posted strong second-quarter earnings. Argentina's Merval index slipped after scaling one-month highs the previous day. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1326.18 1.07 MSCI LatAm 2539.07 0.96 Brazil Bovespa 126312.81 0.3 Mexico IPC 50275.65 0.48 Chile IPSA 4267.56 -0.18 Argentina MerVal 65538.55 -0.446 Colombia COLCAP 1251.42 0.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2079 -0.31 Mexico peso 20.1117 0.10 Chile peso 753.2 -0.17 Colombia peso 3866.2 -0.39 Peru sol 3.933 0.33 Argentina peso 96.4000 -0.03 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick, Editing by William Maclean and Leslie Adler)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan basket index hits fresh 5-year high

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Thursday set its official yuan midpoint at the firmest level in a week, lifting its value against its major trading partners to a new more than five-year high. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4651 yuan per...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Bond yields hold big clue on inflation

Plunging bond yields have farther to fall as the market comes to the realization that the recent bout of inflation is transitory, according to Wall Street strategists. The 10-year Treasury note yield on Monday fell 12 basis points to 1.18%, the lowest since Feb. 11. With the decline, the benchmark yield has fallen 59 basis points since topping out on March 31.
BusinessForbes

Finance Needs A New Budget-To-Pay Model For An Era Of Volatility And Inflation

Ramachander Raja, Vice President, Finance, GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain solutions to Fortune 500 companies. Today, CFOs constantly struggle to change budgets and lower costs at the same pace of economic shock. In part, it is because budgets for indirect cost centers such as marketing and real estate involve subtracting planned cost reductions or adding uplifts to the previous year’s cost. Finance is trying to ensure that budgets for cost centers are in lockstep with revenue by looking in the rearview mirror.

Comments / 0

Community Policy