Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Fleeing hardship at home, bias abroad, Venezuelans flock to U.S.

By Sarah Kinosian Alexandra Ulmer
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAr8L_0awQJK6u00
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela reach the shore after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

CARACAS/SAN FRANCISCO, July 14 (Reuters) - When Antonio joined anti-government demonstrations in Venezuela five years ago to protest against daily power outages and long lines for food, he hoped to be part of a movement to unseat President Nicolas Maduro.

Instead, Maduro has remained in power and Antonio suffered years of threats and extortion from police in retaliation, he said. In April, after a sixth extortion attempt, he joined a growing number of Venezuelans fleeing north to the United States.

"After years of death threats and living in constant fear, I had to leave," Antonio said by phone from his brother's home in Miami, Florida, asking to not use his real name because he feared his family in Venezuela could be threatened. "It also kept getting harder to get food. My parents were suffering and you get to a breaking point, especially with constant (electricity) blackouts."

Record numbers of Venezuelans have been attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexican border in recent months, some facilitated by rapidly-adapting smuggling networks.

Driven out of their homeland by a deep economic crisis and what many have described as political repression, often they initially settled elsewhere in Latin America. But as the coronavirus pandemic has caused increasing economic instability in the region, and resentment of Venezuelan migrants has risen, some have decided to try their luck in the United States instead.

Over 17,000 Venezuelans arrived at the southern U.S. border in the last eight months - more than in the previous 14 years combined - according to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency. Many hope to claim asylum.

That forms a small, but growing, part of the 900,000 migrants arrested or expelled by U.S. officials at the southern border since October - the majority of them from Central America or Mexico.

Antonio says he crossed the U.S. border in May, after paying $4,000 in travel costs and fees to smugglers. He raised the money - a fortune in Venezuela - with help from family in other countries.

Antonio caught a bus to the Colombian capital Bogota, from where he flew to the Mexican resort town of Cancun. A Venezuelan smuggler from Antonio's hometown of Maracaibo helped him pass Mexican authorities.

In Mexicali, he paid the smuggler $800 to ferry him into Arizona, where he turned himself over to border patrol and was held in a migrant detention center for six weeks before being released to await his asylum hearing.

"At the border crossings right now there are a lot of Venezuelans, but there are also a lot of Venezuelan smugglers, so it wasn't hard to find one," said Antonio.

Reuters was unable to independently verify Antonio's account.

VENEZUELAN DIASPORA

Since 2013, when Maduro took office, more than 6 million Venezuelans have fled an economic crisis that resulted in chronic shortages of gasoline, water and medicine. Protests in 2014 and 2017 also led to a backlash by authorities against perceived opponents.

The vast majority of Venezuelan migrants resettled in nearby nations, including Colombia, Panama, Ecuador, and Mexico.

But after coronavirus-related lockdowns crippled these countries' economies, thousands are heading to the United States - in many cases, after being fed misinformation from smugglers and others about what awaits them there.

In March, U.S. President Joe Biden granted temporary protected status (TPS) to Venezuelan migrants living in the United States, allowing them access to work visas and relief from deportation.

The measure only benefits Venezuelans in the United States as of March 8.

But immigration experts say the decision has caused confusion around who it applies to and may be one of several factors fueling migration.

Maria Antonietta Diaz, president of the Florida-based Venezuelan American Alliance, said in early July that her office had received about 50 messages from Venezuelans in the last month who believed they would be eligible for TPS if they arrived by August.

"There is misinformation," she said. There was also "a false expectation that somehow they will be able to ask for asylum and it's very easy."

In a half-dozen audio recordings and posts on Instagram reviewed by Reuters, people purported to offer "guide services" to Venezuelans seeking to reach the United States.

"Here in the United States news came out that Joe Biden authorized the entry of 500 Venezuelan citizens who come in through the border illegally," said one audio recording posted on the Instagram account of Venezuelan blogger Sergio Vitanza Belgrave on May 18. "They will be let in, will receive TPS, a work permit and humanitarian asylum."

Vitanza, who says he lives in Chile and has over 12,000 followers, told Reuters that he had posted recordings from a "friend" and that "many people" had told him his posts had helped them reach the United States.

Brian Fincheltub, head of consular affairs at the opposition-run Venezuelan embassy in Washington, said there were growing smuggling networks out of Venezuela, some taking advantage of desperate Venezuelans.

Even those who normally shuttle clients from Central America are getting a piece of the new business.

Antonio, a smuggler from El Salvador, said in early July that he had taken more Venezuelan clients in the past five months than ever before. From southern Mexico he charges $3,000 to take them to the U.S. border, where he instructs them to turn themselves in to U.S. border agents to request asylum.

For the more complex illegal crossing into southern Texas, he charges $14,000.

"Once we get to northern Mexico, I tell them not to talk, because the cartel I deal with charges more for Venezuelans," he told Reuters by telephone. "They tend to have more money (than Central American migrants) or at least have families with money if they are going to the U.S."

ANOTHER MOVE

Some Venezuelans have made multiple moves as they seek a better life.

Miguel Sanchez, a 39-year-old oil technician from the eastern Venezuelan city of Puerto Ordaz, said he fled to Colombia in 2016 after being sacked from his job for voting for the opposition.

After realizing pay was better in Panama, he moved to Panama City, where he met his boyfriend, another Venezuelan.

But once salaries for undocumented Venezuelans dropped during the pandemic and the couple became the targets of xenophobic and homophobic attacks, they say, the two decided to try the United States.

Last month they flew from Panama to Cancun, a place that Venezuelan migrants told Reuters has a reputation of having less stringent border controls than Mexico City. Mexico's immigration authority did not respond to a request for comment.

Now the couple are in the northern city of Reynosa - across the border from McAllen, Texas - where they are waiting at a shelter to apply for asylum.

"Because Latin America's economies have taken a hit, everyone is looking to go to the States for some stability," said Sanchez.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#U S Customs#Latin America#Venezuelans#Cbp#Colombian#Mexican#Mexicali#Venezuelan#Tps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Instagram
Related
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Colombia says attack on president was planned from Venezuela

The Colombian government claimed Thursday that a recent attack on President Ivan Duque's helicopter was planned from neighboring Venezuela by dissident FARC guerillas and a former Colombian army officer. Three of the alleged perpetrators have been arrested, defense minister Diego Molano told reporters, adding: "It is clear that this attack against the president... was planned from Venezuela." Duque's helicopter was approaching Cucuta airport on a flight from Sardinata on June 25 when several shots -- apparently from rifles -- were fired at it. Duque was flying with Molano, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios and other officials.
POTUSWashington Post

Cubans took to the streets in 1994, too

Rozzmery Palenzuela Vicente is a PhD Candidate studying Cuban history at Florida International University in Miami. The anti-government protests that began in Cuba in early July are the largest seen since the early 1990s, when thousands took to the streets, fed up with an economic crisis and demanding freedom. Circumstances have certainly changed since then. But the 1994 “Maleconazo” protest sheds light on Cubans’ frustrations, then and now, and the roles that public opinion and U.S. policy play in rebellions against the Cuban government.
POTUSNew York Post

Cubans and Haitians fleeing by boat warned against traveling to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday vowed to turn away Cuban and Haitian refugees who attempt to arrive in the US by boat amid crises in their countries. “Allow me to be clear: If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States,” Mayorkas said at a news conference.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden administration warns Cubans, Haitians against fleeing to U.S. amid unrest

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday warned citizens of Cuba and Haiti against trying to flee to the United States amid unrest in those nations, saying they would be repatriated or referred to other countries for resettlement. Mayorkas, whose family fled the communist takeover of Cuba six decades ago,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and UK condemn detention of Venezuelan opposition politician

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The United States and the United Kingdom on Tuesday condemned the detention of Venezuelan opposition politician Freddy Guevara, who faces charges of terrorism and treason following his arrest on a Caracas highway on Monday. Guevara is a close ally of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden tells fleeing Cubans to get lost — while flooding the southern border

President Joe Biden is full of compassion for Hispanics fleeing their home countries — with one exception, that is: liberty-loving Cubans. The president is abandoning practically all controls on the southern border. Despite mouthing the words “Do not come,” the White House has adopted policies that send a clear, contrary message: “Cross illegally, and you can stay.” At the same time, Biden is slamming the door on Cubans setting sail for Florida to escape a Communist dictatorship. These anti-Communists aren’t the kind of Hispanics that Democrats like.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AFP

Venezuela says US military jet violated its airspace

Venezuela on Friday accused the United States, of violating its airspace, in what it said was a "blatant provocation," warning it would "respond forcefully" to any maneuver it saw as an act of aggression. The incident came as the Colombian and US militaries took part in exercises near Venezuela's Caribbean coastline. Venezuela reported that a US "type C-17 heavy military transport" crossed into its airspace late Thursday for "a period of three minutes... making a journey of approximately 14 nautical miles," a defense ministry statement said. "This blatant provocation took place during joint military exercises by the Colombian Air Force and Army in the Departments of Antioquia and Cundinamarca, respectively, in which there is also a presence of American F-16 and RC135 fighter jets for strategic exploration," it added.
POTUSNew York Post

Why Biden slams door on liberty-loving Cubans, while embraces illegal Hispanic immigrants

President Joe Biden is full of compassion for Hispanics fleeing their home countries — with one exception, that is: liberty-loving Cubans. The president is abandoning practically all controls on the southern border. Despite mouthing the words “Do not come,” the White House has adopted policies that send a clear, contrary message: “Cross illegally, and you can stay.” At the same time, Biden is slamming the door on Cubans setting sail for Florida to escape a Communist dictatorship. These anti-Communists aren’t the kind of Hispanics that Democrats like.
MilitaryPosted by
KRMG

Haiti leader's slaying exposes role of ex-Colombian soldiers

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia — (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic squeezed Colombia, the Romero family was in need of money to pay the mortgage. Mauricio Romero Medina's $790 a month pension as a retired soldier wasn't going far. Then came a call offering a solution. When Romero answered the phone on...
POTUSNBC News

'We are no longer afraid': Thousands of Cubans protest against the government

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets across the country on Sunday in an unusual protest in which civilians shouted slogans against the Communist government, such as “We want freedom” and “We are no longer afraid.”. The demonstrations came at a time when Cuba faces the worst economic crisis since...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S., Japan, South Korea send clear message to N.Korea - U.S. diplomat

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea are sending a clear message with their coordination on policy towards North Korea, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, despite some recent friction between the two Asian allies. "That close coordination sends a very critical message to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy