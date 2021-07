Iowa's largest pork producer warned the U.S. Senate this week of the need for immigration reform as the state grapples with a farmworker shortage that some say could cripple the industry.Why it matters: If these problems aren't addressed, they could threaten the future growth of the state and increase food costs around the world.Driving the news: Jen Sorenson, a spokesperson for Iowa Select Farms, testified before a Senate committee Wednesday that severe labor shortages could lead to the closure of farms and packing plants.An increasing need for workers in the face of rural population declines cannot be overcome without "foreign-born...