Deadpool Meets His First MCU Character In ‘Free Guy’ Trailer Reaction Video

Bringing Deadpool to the MCU is going to change things up, but boy is it going to make a lot of people happy. Ever since the merc with a mouth was given his first movie, away from the horrifying image that came from Wolverine: Origins, people have been in love with the red-suited, motor-mouthed individual that has been a part of Marvel for a long time now but has just recently entered into the MCU thanks to Disney’s purchase of Fox. Deadpool’s induction into the MCU is likely going to be enough to get people talking and keep them that way for a while since some folks are wanting to see Deadpool in just about everything now with at least a cameo to make it known that he’s there. While that’s probably not going to happen, it’s fair to think that Deadpool will be a constant presence in the MCU at some point that people will be expecting to see here and there as things move forward. While his first interaction with an MCU character wasn’t with anyone that people might expect, Korg isn’t the worst person for Deadpool to sit with.