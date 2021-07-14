Cancel
Recap: Unity Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 70.21% year over year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $21,344,000 higher by 16.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,180,000.

Guidance

Unity Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Unity Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $24.83

Company's 52-week low was at $10.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.41%

Company Overview

Unity Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company that serves as a holding company for Unity Bank. It conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business and offers services, including personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. The company structures its specific services and charges in a manner designed to attract the business of the small and medium sized business and professional community, as well as that of individuals residing, working and shopping in its service area. The company engages in a wide range of lending activities and offers commercial, Small Business Administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity and personal loans.

