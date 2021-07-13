Cancel
Three Rivers, MI

LESLIE JOHN SCHULL III

 12 days ago

Leslie John Schull III, age 60, of Three Rivers, Michigan, passed away on July 11, 2021, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan after a recent diagnosis of cancer. Les was born on December 22, 1960 in Rantoul, Illinois, the son of Leslie John Schull Jr. and Lois Ida Mary (Nunn) Schull. Leslie was a lifelong resident of Three Rivers and a graduate of Three Rivers High School, Class of 1978. During his school days, Les played basketball and football, along with participating in his church’s youth group and working on cars in his spare time. Many of the friendships and relationships established in his adolescence, carried throughout all stages of his life. One special relationship would be with his high school sweetheart, Wendi Rene’ Hicks.

