Bank of America: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.