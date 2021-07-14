Cancel
Financial Reports

Bank of America: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 10 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.22 billion. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $1.03 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...

