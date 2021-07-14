After struggles with retention and rising crime, Salt Lake City police see more applicants after promised raises

Last month, the Salt Lake City Police Department was down more than 60 officers. Response times for 911 calls were rising. Violent crime in the city was up too. Then, on June 25, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenahall announced help was on the way. She and the city council had agreed with police union representatives to raise wages for SLCPD officers so that their salaries were higher than other nearby police agencies in the Salt Lake Valley, like the brand new department about 12 miles away in Taylorsville. The raise amounts to a 30% increase for entry-level officers and a 12% increase for senior-level officers.