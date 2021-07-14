Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

After struggles with retention and rising crime, Salt Lake City police see more applicants after promised raises

By Paighten Harkins
Salt Lake Tribune
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, the Salt Lake City Police Department was down more than 60 officers. Response times for 911 calls were rising. Violent crime in the city was up too. Then, on June 25, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenahall announced help was on the way. She and the city council had agreed with police union representatives to raise wages for SLCPD officers so that their salaries were higher than other nearby police agencies in the Salt Lake Valley, like the brand new department about 12 miles away in Taylorsville. The raise amounts to a 30% increase for entry-level officers and a 12% increase for senior-level officers.

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Taylorsville, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Taylorsville, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Taylorsville, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#The City Council#Sgt#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Ohio special primaries

Primaries in two Ohio special House elections Tuesday served as stress tests for the state of the Republican and Democratic parties as their respective ideological and establishment flanks clashed. In a ruby-red district outside of Columbus, energy lobbyist Mike Carey, who was endorsed by former President Trump , defeated a...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy