Zen 4 is projected to be the next big thing for AMD CPUs, but the latest reports from established leakers suggest that the core count will not expand past 16 cores for the next generation. Instead, it seems that AMD will focus on improving performance in other ways, such as via IPC gains, cache, and frequency upgrades. These are just assumptions, of course. But we do know, according to AMD’s own Zen roadmap, that the next architecture will also feature a better process node to help achieve large improvements.