Chelsea transfer news: Olivier Giroud set to join AC Milan in coming days for $3.5 million fee

AC Milan are set to complete the signing of France international striker Olivier Giroud from Chelsea in the coming days, sources have confirmed to CBS Sports. Giroud, who turns 35 in September, is expected to sign a two year contract at the San Siro with Chelsea receiving a fee that could ultimately reach $3.5 million. The Blues activated an option to extend his contract to 2022 earlier this year but the veteran forward was set to be behind Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and any potential new signing at center forward this season.