Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB vets J.C. Mejia, Brad Peacock roughed up as St. Paul Saints top Columbus Clippers 19-1

Columbus Dispatch
 10 days ago

Previous game: St. Paul 19, Columbus 1, Tuesday at St. Paul. Recap: Brent Rooker hit three home runs and had seven RBI in the Saints' 19-1 romp. Rooker was 4-for-6. St. Paul hit six home runs, and the Saints used a 10-run fourth inning to put the game away. J.C. Mejia (0-1), sent down from Cleveland earlier in the week, allowed seven runs on four hits, allowing four homers, in 2 2/3 innings. MLB veteran Brad Peacock then allowed nine runs on six hits in 2/3 of an inning. The Clippers' lone run came on a homer by Yu Chang in the third.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yu Chang
Person
Homer
Person
Brad Peacock
Person
Anthony Gose
Person
Brent Rooker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Paul Saints#Columbus Clippers#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Sixers trade lands Paul George in Philadelphia

It is always disappointing when a team does not win an NBA championship. This season, the Philadelphia 76ers took that to a new level and Ben Simmons was a major part of the problem. After finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers were eliminated in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns make first big move of the offseason after NBA Finals run

The 2020/21 campaign was tremendous for the Phoenix Suns, despite falling short in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nevertheless, the future looks bright for this organization. Just days removed from losing Game 6, the Suns have already lost a key figure of their front office:. Most people won’t...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Phillies Reportedly Interested In Trade For 8-Time All-Star

Believe it or not, the Philadelphia Phillies are just four games back of the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. The Phillies, as a result, are expected to be buyers ahead of MLB’s July 30 trade deadline. According to baseball insider Jon Heyman, the Phillies are...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

St. Paul Saints hit five homers to hand Columbus Clippers third straight loss

Previous game: St. Paul 9, Columbus 8, Wednesday at St. Paul. Recap: Columbus pitchers combined to give up five home runs in a 9-8 loss to St. Paul, a game the Clippers were leading 7-4 heading into the seventh inning. Every Columbus batter managed to get at least one hit, but it was an especially good night for Gabriel Arias, who went 3-for-5 with a home run, and Tyler Krieger, who was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.
Des Moines, IAwillmarradio.com

St. Paul Saints Suffer Blowout Loss at Iowa Cubs

(Des Moines, IA) -- The St. Paul Saints suffered a 15-2 blowout loss to the Iowa Cubs Friday night in Des Moines. It was the Saints' first loss in nine games this season at Principal Park. St. Paul gave up 22 hits to the I-Cubs. Saints starter Chandler Shepherd allowed nine runs on 13 hits over four innings. Game five of the six-game set is tonight (Saturday 7 p-m) in central Iowa.
milb.com

Rooker's Career Night Vaults Saints To 19-1 Thrashing Of Clippers

ST. PAUL, MN (July 13, 2021) - Two Major Leaguer’s were in the St. Paul Saints lineup on Tuesday night on a rehab assignment. It was Brent Rooker, however, who stole the show setting a career high in home runs (3), RBI (7), runs (4), and total bases (14). Meanwhile, the Saints offense put up a season high in runs, crushed six home runs, and had their largest margin of victory in a 19-1 beat down of the Columbus Clippers at CHS Field in front of 6,606.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' J.C. Mejia: Rejoining rotation after break

Cleveland plans to call up Mejia from Triple-A Columbus to start its fourth game of the second half July 19 in Houston, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. Mejia was sent back to Columbus following his start Wednesday in Tampa Bay, but that was mostly for roster-management purposes, as the young right-hander wouldn't have been well rested enough to contribute out of the bullpen before the end of Cleveland's first-half schedule. He'll end up settling back into the rotation coming out of the All-Star break, with he and Triston McKenzie getting the nods for the final two starting spots over Sam Hentges.
Columbus Dispatch

Top of Clippers' order leads Columbus to 9-4 win over Indianapolis

Previous game: Columbus 9, Indianapolis 4, Friday at Huntington Park. Recap: The top three batters in the Clippers' order combined for 8 hits and 7 RBI. Batting from the leadoff spot for a third straight night, Trenton Brooks was 3-for-5. Third baseman Yu Chang was 3-for-4 with two RBI doubles on the evening. He had four RBI overall. Finally, thanks in part to his sixth inning homer, Owen Miller was 2-for-5 with two RBI. Pitcher Kevin Herget was credited with the win on a night when he threw for five innings, holding Indianapolis scoreless while striking out five and giving up just three hits.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: Mike Trout seen making another massive stride in recovery

Mike Trout is going to be back with the LA Angels before we know it. Earlier this week, he was seen running, which was a major step in his recovery for his calf strain. The fact that he was running was crucial to his plantarflexion of the foot and ankle. That’s important because calf injuries that take six to eight weeks are typically a little bit more than strains, and actually partial tears.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: 3 outfielders to trade for and pair with Mike Trout

The LA Angels appear to be possibly getting Mike Trout back from injury soon. Trout has began running, which is a huge step in his road to recovery. The Angels will no doubt improve when their franchise player gets back. Therefore, they’ll consider buying at the trade deadline. If they do, there are a few outfielders who are speculated to be on the trade block that would be great to pair with Trout.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Saints crush Columbus 19-1 behind Brent Rooker's three homers, seven RBI

Brent Rooker hit three homers, including three- and two-run shots, and had seven RBI as the St. Paul Saints routed the Columbus Clippers 19-1 on Tuesday night at CHS Field, breaking a three-game losing streak. Jake Cave, Mark Contreras and Jose Miranda also hit homers for the Saints, who built...
MLBPioneer Press

Columbus ends Saints’ three-game winning streak

The St. Paul Saints’ winning streak ended at three games on Friday night at CHS Field with a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Clippers. Ongoing is the revolving door that has pitchers coming and going at dizzying regularity. The latest edition to the Saints’ roster is left-handed reliever Jovani Moran,...
Saint Paul, MNmilb.com

Saints Bats Stay Hot In 9-5 Victory Over Clippers

ST. PAUL, MN (July 15, 2021) - The St. Paul Saints got 6.0 strong innings from Chandler Shepherd and the offense staked him to a seven run lead. In the end, the Saints hung on for a 9-5 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Thursday night at CHS Field to even their record at 31-31 and get to .500 at home (15-15) for the first time since they were 4-4. The Saints used the long ball to get on the board in the second inning when Mark Contreras went the opposite way with a solo homer to left, his ninth of the season, giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.
MLBindiansbaseballinsider.com

Clippers Notebook 7/19/21: Tough week of losses as Clippers drop five of six to St. Paul Saints

It was a tough week for the Columbus Clippers as they lost five of six games in St. Paul, Minnesota, against the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate. Tuesday’s series opener was a sign of the week to come as the Clippers lost 19-1. Recently optioned J.C. Mejia took the loss on Tuesday night, giving up seven earned runs over 2.2 IP. The bullpen was even worse, giving up 12 more earned runs over the course of the game. On Wednesday the offense showed life, putting eight runs on the board. But it was not enough as Trevor Stephens and Kyle Dowdy combined to give up five runs in the seventh and eighth innings to secure the 9-8 loss. It was more poor pitching on Thursday as Zack Godley could not get out of the fourth inning after giving up five earned runs. The bullpen gave up four more (three earned) on the way to a 9-5 loss. Finally on Friday, the Clippers got a win behind a decent start from Logan Allen. He pitched five innings giving up three runs, and Kevin Herget followed with four scoreless innings to earn the 5-3 win behind home runs by Ryan Lavarnway and Connor Marabell. The winning did not last long as St. Paul shut Columbus out 8-0 on Saturday night. The Clippers mustered only three hits on the evening and starter Heath Fillmyer gave up seven earned runs over 4.0 IP. On Sunday the Clippers jumped out to an early lead only for the bullpen to hand St. Paul its fifth and final victory of the week in the late innings.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Clippers fall on rough night for pitcher Logan Allen

Previous game: Indianapolis 11, Columbus 1 Saturday at Huntington Park. Recap: Logan Allen's 100th appearance in a minor league game was memorable for all the wrong reasons. He gave up seven earned runs, including five off a pair of home runs. He walked as many batters (four) as he struck out. And his record dropped to 0-3 on a night when he lasted just 2 ⅓ innings. Meanwhile, Indianapolis' pitchers, led by starter Beau Sulser, mostly stymied Clippers' batters. The one exception was Owen Miller, who went 3-for-4 and had a ninth inning home run.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Matt Shoemaker, Brent Rooker lead St. Paul Saints to shutout win over Columbus

Matt Shoemaker pitched five shutout innings and Brent Rooker hit a three-run homer as the St. Paul Saints beat the Columbus Clippers 8-0 on Saturday night at CHS Field. Shoemaker, who was designated for assignment by the Twins on July 1, gave up only two hits in his second appearance for the Saints. He struck out three but was wild, walking four and hitting one batter. He had a 3-8 record with an 8.06 ERA with the Twins this season.
Baseballsunny95.com

Saints 8, Clippers 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Matt Shoemaker (1-0) and two relievers struck out 10 batters and held the Clippers to only three hits in an 8-0 win Saturday. Brent Rooker hit a three-run home run and Mark Contreras added a solo homer for St. Paul. Starter Heath Fillmyer (1-2) took the...
Iowa StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

St. Paul Saints crushed 15-2 by Iowa

DES MOINES – The St. Paul Saints suffered their most one-sided loss of the season Friday night, falling 15-2 to the Iowa Cubs. Tyler Ladendorf went 4-for-5 for Iowa with a solo homer and five RBI. Tony Wolters was 2-for-6 with four RBI. The Cubs scored five runs in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy