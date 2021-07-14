MLB vets J.C. Mejia, Brad Peacock roughed up as St. Paul Saints top Columbus Clippers 19-1
Previous game: St. Paul 19, Columbus 1, Tuesday at St. Paul. Recap: Brent Rooker hit three home runs and had seven RBI in the Saints' 19-1 romp. Rooker was 4-for-6. St. Paul hit six home runs, and the Saints used a 10-run fourth inning to put the game away. J.C. Mejia (0-1), sent down from Cleveland earlier in the week, allowed seven runs on four hits, allowing four homers, in 2 2/3 innings. MLB veteran Brad Peacock then allowed nine runs on six hits in 2/3 of an inning. The Clippers' lone run came on a homer by Yu Chang in the third.www.dispatch.com
